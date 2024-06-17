Paul Pierce Deems Luka Doncic and Co.’s Game 4 Win a ‘Glitch in the Matrix’

After going down 0-3 in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, many prominent basketball voices had closed the curtains on the Dallas Mavericks before Game 4. However, Luka Doncic and Co. flipped the script with a marvelous 38-point blowout win to avoid a sweep at home. The Mavs’ sudden rejuvenation has left many bewildered, but Paul Pierce is as sure as ever that everything is going according to the script and his Celtics will soon lift their 18th championship.

On UNDISPUTED, Pierce brought up his original prediction about his former team winning the series in five to six games. As per the Truth, the Game 4 loss was a minor hiccup for the Celts that is insignificant in the grand scheme of things, and Boston will finish the job at home tonight.

Dropping a reference to the cyberpunk cult classic 1993 movie The Matrix, Pierce told Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson, “Scriptwriters called me and was like, ‘Paul, we can’t go off the script, so we are back on script’. So that was a little glitch in the matrix last game.”

The Truth isn’t worried about the 38-point loss because he observed that the Celtics athletes came to play with a loose body language. However, they paid the price for their lackadaisical approach and they certainly won’t repeat it again.

"It was a glitch in the matrix last game."@PaulPierce34 is confident in his Celtics closing out the NBA Finals in 5 pic.twitter.com/8CKYLiNuKS — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 17, 2024

Turning his attention to the “script” again, Pierce brought up how the last Celtics championship in 2008 came on June 17, which is also the date for the Game 5 of this year’s Finals. Therefore, for Pierce, everything is symbolically falling into place for The Green Machine to lift their 18th title, exactly 16 years after winning their 17th championship.

“There’s no way they leave the jungle today, not the Garden, the jungle today without a victory and a trophy held high,” Pierce concluded. He seemed to be confident and brimming with joy about the impending Championship win.

Paul Pierce is relishing the Celtics’ run

The 2008 champion has been sure that Jayson Tatum and Co. will bury the “championship or bust” narrative for good and bring glory to the franchise after a long hiatus. He has been rooting for them throughout the postseason even when they hit minor snags.

Before the Finals series, Pierce predicted that his former team will get the job done in six games. Considering their multiple Eastern Conference Finals appearances and 2022 Finals experience, Pierce posited that the core squad has gone through numerous hardships and at this point, they know how to get the job done at the highest stage.

On UNDISPUTED, he said,

“I got the Celtis in six games.. The reason that the Celtics will win the NBA finals, when you look at the heartaches they have been through. They have been through the pain, they have been through the struggle. They have the experience, they understand the moment more than Dallas.”

Now it will be interesting to see if the Celtics can fulfill his prediction tonight at TD Garden.