Basketball

“Paul Pierce deserves a Golden Globe for his acting”: When Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith trolled the Celtics legend for leaving the court in the 2008 Finals to use the bathroom

“Paul Pierce deserves a Golden Globe for his acting”: When Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith trolled the Celtics legend for leaving the court in the 2008 Finals to use the bathroom
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Dennis Rodman, I'm going to kick you out of the league!": When former NBA commissioner David Stern threatened to expel The Worm from the NBA for having too many tattoos
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Paul Pierce deserves a Golden Globe for his acting”: When Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith trolled the Celtics legend for leaving the court in the 2008 Finals to use the bathroom
“Paul Pierce deserves a Golden Globe for his acting”: When Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith trolled the Celtics legend for leaving the court in the 2008 Finals to use the bathroom

During Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals, Paul Pierce had left the court with…