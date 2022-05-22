“Paul Pierce deserves a Golden Globe for his acting”: When Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith trolled the Celtics legend for leaving the court in the 2008 Finals to use the bathroom

During Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals, Paul Pierce had left the court with an apparent injury. Years later, The Truth revealed he faked the injury as he “had to go to the bathroom”.

Back in Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals, at the 6:49 mark of the 3rd period, Paul Pierce had to be carried off the court after making an awkward landing. Fans couldn’t fathom what had just happened with The Truth.

However, at the 5:04 mark, the entire TD Garden erupted in joy. Merely 105 seconds later, Paul made his return to the court and was balling like he never did before. Finishing the game with 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists, Pierce led the Celtics to a win (eventually lifting the trophy).

Basketball enthusiasts around the world were pretty confused as to what injury did Pierce exactly sustain on 5th June 2008. A few years back, Paul detailed what had gone down back then… literally.

When Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith troll Paul Pierce for faking an injury

Back in 2019, Paul decided to come clean and revealed that he had actually faked the injury. Disclosing it to the millions of fans watching live TV, he disclosed that all he wanted to do was “go to the bathroom”.

Paul Pierce just finally admitted the famous wheechair incident was because he had to go poop pic.twitter.com/cnzojp5KtJ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 6, 2019

Conspiracies regarding Pierce’s odd trip to the locker room began in no time. Long before Paul made his confession, fans noticed the poop stain on his white shorts just moments prior to the incident.

Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith even decided to troll the Celtics forward calling his bluff. On one of the old episodes of “Inside the NBA”, the two analysts heavily criticized Pierce for his horrible acting skills.

Paul’s antics remain one of the most absurd moments from the NBA Finals to date.