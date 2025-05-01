Paul Pierce Has an Unusual Take on Why NBA Players Date White Women: “They Apologize…”

These days, Paul Pierce is mostly seen alongside Kevin Garnett on the former MVP’s podcast, KG Certified. However, the Celtics legend also likes to separate himself from basketball and discuss deeper topics on his show, The Truth After Dark. Pierce, with cohost Azar Farideh, has created a show where no topic is off-limits, as the pair proved in a recent episode.

When Farideh asked Pierce why NBA players usually prefer to date white women, the Hall of Famer mentioned a few key points while being careful not to ruffle any feathers. Farideh wondered if it was because white women are “easier” for athletes, but Pierce explained why that’s not the reason.

While it obviously depends on the individual, in Pierce’s experience, he believes white women are more agreeable. The former NBA champion stressed that, in most cases, white women are more appreciative and less argumentative, resulting in a more laid-back lifestyle for athletes who don’t want to add as much stress to their lives.

“I honestly think that maybe it’s they appreciate maybe more,” Pierce said hesitantly. “And they apologize more… They don’t mind being held accountable,” he continued with a laugh. It was seemingly all fun and games for Pierce, but Farideh explained why she was nervous about popping this question on their show.

“I’m so scared of this, y’all, because I had an interview with Columbus Short, and I asked him this similar question, and he said something… And I got dragged,” Farideh shared. “I was on Breakfast Club, I was on Shade Room, I had death threats for so long from Black women because they said I laughed when he said that. So let me not laugh. I don’t have nothing to do with this.”

“I mean, that’s what I think,” Pierce shrugged in response.

“[Pierce] don’t know, though, ’cause he dates Black women, period. So do not come for him, period.” Farideh warned her viewers. For some watching, this may have been a sensitive topic, but it’s certainly not one that hasn’t been discussed before.

Paul Pierce says the reason NBA players date white women is because they don’t mind being held accountable, they show more appreciation, and they apologize more. ( The Truth After Dark/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/AopFDBv1Sq — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 1, 2025

This phenomenon has been a topic of discussion for years — and not just for NBA players. NFL athletes have faced similar questions, as it appears the overwhelming majority of Black athletes in relationships are with white women.

The more nonchalant reaction would be to simply view their choice as a personal preference, but others have echoed Pierce’s sentiment in the past — or shared their own opinion in the comments.

“Black men who think like this are what’s wrong with our community. S*** so stupid,” one poster replied.

“Must be a different pool of white women for NBA players,” another said.

“Find someone who loves and respects you and forget about their race,” a third said earnestly.

Don’t be mistaken; there are plenty of highly-regarded NBA players who are in strong marriages with Black women, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook. But it’s become clear enough that younger Black athletes seemingly prefer to date white women to warrant countless discussions on the topic in recent years.