Basketball

“I hung up, set my phone down, and started crying my eyes out!”: Tyrese Haliburton opens up about his immediate reaction to surprisingly getting traded by the Sacramento Kings

“I hung up, set my phone down, and started crying my eyes out!”: Tyrese Haliburton opens up about his immediate reaction to surprisingly getting traded by the Kings to the Indiana Pacers
Joe Viju

Previous Article
“Patrick Beverley really had his best Stephen Curry impersonation helping the fans”: The Wolves guard got off his seat to help a Clippers fan win $250 playing skee ball
Next Article
“It’s satisfying and amazing because there are quite a few times where I’ve been hearing, ‘OK, come on! You’re past it and Just give it up’”: Formula 1 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve qualifies for the Daytona 500 at the age of 50
NBA Latest Post
"Because you ain’t really watched me play": Robert Covington responds to a senior columnist of The Athletic, Karl-Anthony Towns and NBA Twitter support the Clippers star
“Because you ain’t really watched me play”: Robert Covington responds to a senior columnist of The Athletic, Karl-Anthony Towns and NBA Twitter support the Clippers star

Robert Covington and KAT have something to say to a journalist from The Athletic who…