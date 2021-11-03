“Damian Lillard is obsessed with Draymond Green”: Blazers superstar in love with the idea of playing alongside the Warriors DPOY

Damian Lillard is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with the idea of playing alongside Draymond Green on the Portland Trailblazers.

Damian Lillard has performed borderline Herculean feats during his first 9 years in the NBA with absolutely no All-Stars by his side following Lamarcus Aldridge’s departure from PDX. He’s made sure the Portland Trailblazers didn’t miss the Playoffs for 8 straight years, the longest current streak of its kind in the league.

However, as Damian Lillard enters his early 30s, it’s clear he isn’t all too geared up about being first round fodder year in and year out. He has made it apparent over the 2021 offseason that he wants to play for a championship. His undying loyalty to the Blazers may cost him an opportunity to compete for one.

Adding players that compliment Dame is what Neil Olshey should focus on moving forward and what better than acquiring a defensive savant who’s almost directly responsible for Steph Curry’s off-ball excellence.

Damian Lillard has apparently made it clear that he wants to play alongside Draymond Green.

Anthony Slater, who covers the Warriors, recently took to the HoopsHype podcast to reveal Damian Lillard is ‘obsessed’ with getting Draymond Green on the Portland Trailblazers. It should be noted that this isn’t doesn’t mean Dame is looking to jump ship on the Blazers to team up with Draymond on the Golden State Warriors.

Draymond Green would compliment Damian Lillard to a ‘T’. Fans who wanted Ben Simmons on the Blazers to pair alongside Dame would essentially bare witness to a less athletic but more intelligent short-roll, elite defender if the 3x champ found his way to Portland.

Given how much the Warriors offer him after his current contract is up, it will decide whether or not the former Defensive Player of the Year would like to stay with in San Fran or team up with Dame.