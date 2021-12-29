“At this point, just hand Tyler Herro the 6MOTY award already”: NBA Twitter lauds the Miami guard for his 32-point explosion in the Heat’s 119-112 win over the Wizards

Tyler Herro was absolutely sensational in the Heat’s 119-112 win over the Wizards, dropping 32 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists off the bench.

Tyler Herro has been one of the most improved players this season. After a rather underwhelming second campaign, the Miami Heat guard has been on a tear this 2021-2022 season. Earlier this offseason, there were quite a few rumors surrounding Herro and him being traded away from the Heat. However, the 3rd-year guard chooses to let his game do the talking for him.

On Tuesday night, Jimmy Butler stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, 15 assists, and 8 rebounds, and led the Heat to defeat the Wizards 119-112. And Jimmy Buckets received the perfect help from Tyler.

Coming off-the-bench, the role he seems to be thriving thus far, Tyler dropped 32 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists on an efficient 47.4/71.4/90 shooting split. Being Erik Spoelstra’s premier scoring option, Herro has now recorded his 3rd 30-point game of the season. Before this season, the former Kentucky Wildcat had only 3 30-point games in his first two professional campaigns.

Tyler Herro tonight: 32 PTS

6 REB

5-7 3PT It’s his 3rd 30-point game of the season. He had 3 in his career before this season. pic.twitter.com/gCxdvZkXk1 — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 29, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts as Tyler Herro puts up a mesmerizing 32-point performance against the Wizards

As soon as Herro’s stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions. Several fans lauded him for his recent heroics, whereas, there were a few who still disrespected him.

Yeah Tyler Herro is untouchable for me. Idc if that’s rational or not. He’s 21, man. — James Alexander‍ (@ScriptsByJames) December 29, 2021

Tyler Herro is so much fun to watch. All star berth is within reach!!! — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) December 29, 2021

bubble boy — HoodieBev  (@HoodieBev) December 29, 2021

Tyler Herro’s numbers on Tuesdays: 27.3 PPG

4.0 RPG

4.0 APG

65.7% TS

136 ORTG

+38.5 pic.twitter.com/HNYQHteIUX — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) December 28, 2021

Name the award after him at this point — ⁶ (@OVOLakeShow) December 29, 2021

Averaging 20.6 points, 5 rebounds, and 3,9 assists per game this season, it will be very tough not to consider him for the All-Star game. If he does manage to keep this kind of production up, he’ll not only be the frontrunner to win the Sixth Man of the Year honors, but also the Most Improved Player honors.