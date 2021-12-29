“Ben Simmons shows up when I google Shanghai Sharks!”: NBA Reddit reacts to disgruntled Sixers star being memed even by search engine giants now

Ben Simmons has been out of NBA action for nearly half an entire season now. Would the Shanghai Sharks be ok with picking him up?

If it wasn’t for a wildly happening 2021-22 NBA season, chances are that Ben Simmons would be headlining every single sports talk show right now. However, because of the existence of Omicron and Kyrie Irving, there seems to be little focus on the Australian.

6’10” Ben Simmons has been memed to death ever since he passed up a dunk over Trae Young, 6 months back. There came a point when you could legitimately term the treatment handed to him as cyberbullying.

What’s more, Ben’s strategy of showing a clearly disgruntled face is being met with stiff resistance. Daryl Morey does not like being ripped off one bit. Not by opposition GMs, and certainly not by his own contracted player.

Indeed, the Sixers have fined Ben for what seems to be every single game and training session he’s missed this year. Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid and the rest of the Sixers squad have also not shown too much sympathy for him. How could they?

What’s more, Ben Simmons is now also the butt of Reddit NBA’s jokes once again. One of the latest posts on the subreddit refers to how Ben is the first player to come up when you Google the Shanghai Sharks. Is Google also joining in on the ‘Pile on Ben’ brigade right now?

Shanghai Sharks aside, is there a viable destination where Daryl Morey will send Ben Simmons?

It’s clear that Ben is a star NBA player right now. Even accounting for his bad playoff disasters in 2018, 2019 and 2021, this is still a 6’10” forward who can handle the ball on the break and potentially defend all 5 positions.

However, it seems no GM is willing to give up a top-35/40 player in exchange for another in Ben. All of them want to fleece Daryl Morey if they can. Very few such opportunities have presented themselves in the past, and they’d like to take it.

Ben currently has a trade value that’s as low as ever, and it’s going to continue to go lower. And if Ben Simmons ever wants to take an NBA court, Daryl Morey has made it clear that he needs to join team activities first.

The Sacramento Kings are placed 12th in the West, while the Minnesota Timberwolves are climbing. The Portland Trail Blazers are another team currently in the play-in picture. All 3 teams seem to want Ben Simmons, but none wants to pay up front.

Either way, it seems that Ben’s NBA career shouldn’t be at a standstill right now, but will be.