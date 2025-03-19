Paul Pierce Highlights Importance of Rest for Older Guys Like Stephen Curry, LeBron James as Playoffs Approach

The Golden State Warriors have been on fire as of late, but the team was stopped dead in their tracks after a disappointing defeat to the undermanned Nuggets on Monday. Paul Pierce and the crew at SPEAK discussed the Dubs’ unexpected loss, with the Celtics legend pointing to the mileage on Steph Curry’s legs as the key reason for the Warriors’ underwhelming performance.

Denver was without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, yet Golden State played possibly their worst game of the season in what should have been an easy win. Steph shot just 6-21 from the floor in an outlier performance from the two-time MVP.

After the contest, head coach Steve Kerr mentioned the fatigue plaguing his star point guard. Considering how much Steph is tasked with during an average game at 37 years old, it’s easy to understand why the 11-time All-Star is gassed. Pierce sees it too. Despite Curry’s consistent dominance, he’s not a superhero.

“I mean, we look at Steph as like an immortal on the basketball court,” Pierce said. “But he’s human. He’s getting older, he’s had to carry the weight of the franchise for all these years… He probably runs more than anybody in the NBA at the age of 37.”

Pierce pointed out how much Steph runs off the ball, whether along the baseline or around screens. The Hall of Fame forward knows the four-time champion needs a break, especially during the closing weeks of the regular season.

“This is what you need going into the playoffs. You have to find the older guys. [Steph], guys like LeBron that rest toward the end of the year,” Pierce continued. “Cause he’s played the majority of the games.”

The Warriors opted to give Curry a much-needed rest against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, allowing Jimmy Butler to lead the way for the first time since being acquired at the trade deadline. Butler responded to the challenge, posting 24 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds in an impressive win over Giannis and Dame.

Rest is essential for Curry and LeBron leading into postseason

Stephen Curry and LeBron James have made many forget that most NBA players aren’t capable of playing elite basketball into their late-30s and early-40s. What many also don’t realize is how important rest is for the pair of superstars at this stage in their respective careers.

Stephen A. Smith believes LeBron’s injury will actually help the Lakers in the long run, serving as a blessing in disguise that allows the 40-year-old to recover for the postseason.

“The legs gonna be a bit fresh once he gets back, you understand. That’s a week to two weeks off [that] LeBron James gets to get himself straight in terms of rest,” Smith said. “I think this is gonna end up helping the Los Angeles Lakers come playoff time.”

With both nearing the end of their respective careers, getting extra downtime will be absolutely essential for both Steph and LeBron. If either hopes to win one more title before hanging it up, they will need to be at full strength for the playoffs.