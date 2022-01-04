Basketball

“I get mad at benching, but it just means I gotta defend better!”: Anthony Edwards admits he hates it when Timberwolves head coach Chris Finches forces him on the bench

"I get mad at the benching, but it just means I gotta defend better!": Anthony Edwards admits he hates it when Timberwolves head coach Chris Finches forces him on the bench
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
“The Clippers said I wasn’t a playmaker, so I had to set the tone tonight”: Patrick Beverley takes shot at his former team after lodging a 12-assist game against them
Next Article
Ranji Trophy news: BCCI postpones Ranji Trophy 2022, CK Naidu Trophy amid COVID-19 scare
NBA Latest Post
“You sure you want to get ‘Chosen 1’ tattooed on you?”: When Nike rolled out their iconic ‘de-aged Lebron James’ advertisement
“You sure you want to get ‘Chosen 1’ tattooed on you?”: When Nike rolled out their iconic ‘de-aged Lebron James’ advertisement

LeBron James had himself de-aged in a Nike advertisement that looked to recreate the moment…