“I get mad at benching, but it just means I gotta defend better!”: Anthony Edwards admits he hates it when Timberwolves head coach Chris Finches forces him on the bench

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards reveals his frank thoughts about getting benched for his defensive effort

Anthony Edwards is a tremendous offensive athlete on the basketball court. At the end of the day, no one in the world averages over 22 points per game on 43.8/35.8/78.4 shooting splits in the NBA, without that being the case. However, his defense can be a different story sometimes.

Don’t get us wrong, his potential on that end of the floor is through the roof. His 6’4” height, 6’10” wingspan, alongside his freakish athleticism, is very much living proof of that. However, defense offense is an effort thing. And that, much like many of his fellow offensively gifted teammates, is not something he is often seen consistently showing for the team. But, unlike how things were under former head coach Ryan Saunders, that right there will cost the Ant-Man.

Current Wolves Head coach recently revealed that he sometimes benches Edwards simply because he doesn’t like the defensive effort being shown on the court.

And how does Ant respond to that form of constructive criticism?

Let’s find out, shall we?

Anthony Edwards reveals his impressive perception of Chris Finching benching during games for defensive effort

This season, Anthony Edwards is averaging about 36 minutes per game, through his 31 games played in 2021-22. But, while that number is nice and high, it appears that the number could be even higher.

As we said earlier, Finch has admitted that he sometimes benches Ant for a while to show his frustration at the lack of defensive effort shown on the floor. And in response, the Timberwolves star had quite the interesting perspective to reveal to it all.

Take a peek at the tweet below.

Chris Finch said he pulled Anthony Edwards early in the first because of defensive effort. How does Edwards respond in moments like that? “I get mad for sure. I be wanting to say something to him. But it’s pointless. He right. Can’t do nothing but be better when I get back in.” — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) January 4, 2022

As a fan of the NBA, it really is uplifting to see a star player who can take feedback as positively as Edwards can. And given that the benching only came for the right reasons, if the young player can continue to respond the same way, who knows how amazing he could one day be, as a two-way star in the league?

This can only mean good things for both the player and the franchise.

