Paul Pierce Suggests the Lakers Should Trade Dalton Knecht for a Third Star

Bronny James’ performance in the Summer League has dominated the headlines. However, the Los Angeles Lakers’ other rookie guard, Dalton Knecht has quietly improved his odds of featuring for the franchise in the upcoming campaign with his stellar performances in the SL. But Paul Pierce believes it’s already time to part ways with the young star.

Advertisement

On Undisputed, the Boston Celtics legend suggested that the Lakers should capitalize on the notoriety that Knecht has built over the past two weeks to acquire a star player. He claimed that a package of the rookie, and guards Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell could entice a franchise to part ways with their marquee player.

Paul told his co-hosts, Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson,

“I think Dalton Knecht has improved his stock. So you can now throw him a package with Reaves and D’Lo to where you can finally net a third star… If the Lakers want to contend, they have some valuable pieces that they can put together in a trade package.”

.@PaulPierce34 says Lakers should trade Dalton Knecht for a 3rd star pic.twitter.com/HNNZ75GDZN — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 19, 2024

Pierce added that the Lakers’ championship window is small considering LeBron James will turn 40 in December. He claimed that the team should go all-in and capitalize on what’s left in the four-time NBA champion’s tank by adding a third star. There’s no point in keeping Knecht because he certainly doesn’t have the experience to play a key role in a Championship team.

As enticing as the proposition sounds, the Lakers will likely not entertain the idea of trading Knecht.

Knecht has been the star of the summer for LA

The former Tennessee Volunteers star was touted to be a top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. However, he surprisingly fell to the 17th position and the Lakers were glad to take him. In his first few outings for the franchise, the guard has showcased why the franchise was excited to have him onboard.

In three games in the Summer League, Knecht averaged 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists and shot 39.1% from beyond the arc. The 23-year-old has been the Lakers’ standout player in the tournament and will likely be part of head coach JJ Redick’s rotation this season.

The Lakers failed in their pursuit of Klay Thompson and DeMar DeRozan, but are still eyeing players who could help improve their roster. However, Knecht’s shooting ability from beyond the arc makes him invaluable to the team, and any deal for a potential star player probably wouldn’t include the rookie.

The Lakers are hopeful that Knecht will establish himself as a vital role player like Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves have in the past. They might consider their options if he fails to live up to his potential. However, they will probably not trade him without giving him a shot at earning a spot in the rotation.