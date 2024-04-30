“Pay A Guy $200-300 Million, It Ain’t The Damn Role Player’s Fault”: LeBron James Gets Put On Blast By Kwame Brown

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets for the second straight year in the NBA playoffs. A heartbreaking ending for LA fans’ championship aspirations, former Lakers center Kwame Brown doubles down on LeBron James. Blaming The King for the team’s shortcomings, Brown brings up an interesting factor that, according to him, separates Bron from the likes of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Kwame Brown recently went to his official YouTube channel, Kwame Brown Bust Life, talking about why All-Star forward LeBron James is not on the same level as Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan.

“I don’t think he knows how to take responsibility for nothing. How the hell you blame role players and you pay a guy $200-300 million? It ain’t the damn role players’ fault. It’s the guys with the money. LeBron handpicked certain players and then when it don’t work out, ‘Get rid of ‘em, it ain’t my fault. Did I do that?’ You picked the players, get the players, lose with the players and it’s still not your fault. Damn.”

Kwame Brown does make a valid point given how there have been numerous memes on LeBron James being referred to as ‘LeGM.’ The context of this joke is that James has control over who the team signs and trades for, wherever he goes.

A recent example of LeBron James reiterating what Kwame Brown said was during one of his latest podcast episodes with JJ Redick on Mind The Game. In a nutshell, James said, “We didn’t have enough complementary guys to make it all work.”

James named players like Udonis Haslem and Mario Chalmers but didn’t name a perennial point guard in Mike Bibby, former Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year, Mike Miller, and Zydrunas Ilgauskas, along with Jerry Stackhouse; both of whom made the All-Star teams twice in their careers.

Breaking down Brown’s rant on LeBron James

Coming back to Kwame Brown’s rant on LeBron James not being on the same level as Hall of Famers like Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan stems from the fact that MJ and Bryant prepared for the game in a different way than LBJ.

According to Brown, even at 39 years of age, Michael Jordan would get up at 6 in the morning and work out, Kobe Bryant would be in the gym all the time and these two players chose to lead by example. Kwame Brown brought up the fact that Jordan or Kobe never would’ve lost 3 or five straight matchups to someone, let alone lose 11 straight games.

“MJ would’ve jumped off a bridge if he’d have lost 11 games to somebody. Kobe would’ve beat up his teammates if he’d have lost three games, five games to somebody.Like, it’s a different animal, a different level.”

Brown also brought up the fact that Kobe Bryant would have his teammate traded if he kept losing, no matter if it was someone like Shaquille O’Neal as well. Another point Kwame made was that MJ would’ve been able to do wonders if he had a player like Anthony Davis on his roster.

While Kwame Brown has his mind made up about LeBron James, there are still many who consider LBJ as The GOAT. However, does Brown make some valid points for Bron’s GOAT debate? It surely is something to ponder upon.