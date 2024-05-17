Dana White Announces UFC 304- Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad Share a Moment

Belal Muhammad has finally gotten his long-awaited title shot against Leon Edwards. The pair will headline the UFC 304 card in Manchester, England as the champ defends his title in front of his home crowd.

This announcement from Dana White is a big moment for Muhammad because he has deserved the title shot for a few years now. Anyone who’s seen him fight or has trained with him already knows how good he is. Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev is one of those guys Belal trains with at the AKA gym.

Needless to say, they were all elated upon hearing the news that their boy was getting a title shot in July.

Belal Muhammad’s coach Lois Taylor posted a video on Instagram where he broke the news of the UFC 304 main card to him while he was training.

After his coach made the announcement, Belal found himself amidst cheers from everyone in the gym. ‘Remember The Name’ then went and embraced Islam Makhachev as well as Umar Nurmagomedov.

Muhammad has been training with the Dagestani crew for a while now. So when he takes on Leon Edwards on July 27, that championship training is going to aid him in his quest for the welterweight championship.

That said, this title shot has been a long time coming. So much so that now it has finally happened. Belal doesn’t even actually believe it. Maybe someone brave enough can pinch him to let him know, it’s finally happening.

Belal Muhammad still does not believe he is fighting Leon Edwards for the title at UFC 304

Belal reposted a clip from his interview with Jason Anik on X. In the video, he looks visibly excited and, at the same time, in disbelief that the fight is on.

“Honestly it’s still to the point where like you don’t believe it till you see it. And you see the post, you’re getting all the calls…If I wasn’t in a room full of all the Dagestani killers I probably would have cried.”

Belal Muhammad revealed that he had to control his emotions because he was training with the stoic Dagestani fighters. Sobbing in the gym is a great way to get made fun of for the rest of your days. Especially when it’s over a title shot in a gym that is known for producing multiple world champions.

Regardless, it was such an emotional moment for him that he would have started crying. But that’s in the past. All that hard work and dedication and all those years of waiting; none of that will matter unless he truly turns up the heat on July 27 at UFC 304.