Ferrari Fans Go Ecstatic as Sebastian Vettel Utters ‘Forza Ferrari’ 4 Years After Unceremonious Exit

Sebastian Vettel is back at an F1 track, ready to be strapped into an F1 car for the first time since retiring in 2022. He will drive Ayrton Senna’s MP4/8 around the Imola circuit this weekend. And, while interacting with the home Ferrari fans, he said something that made the Tifosi’s day.

A video of Vettel saying ‘Forza Ferrari’ became viral among fans on social media. The four-time World Champion said the same while signing autographs for fans, and it was a nod to his days of driving for the Maranello-based outfit.

It became a staple of Vettel’s F1 radio celebrations. ‘Forza Ferrari’ [Go Ferrari] and ‘Grazie Raggazi’ [Thank you guys] became phrases associated heavily with the German driver.

This video clip of the 36-year-old soon went viral on X with fans swarming to the post to leave their wholesome reactions.

Vettel’s words in Imola this weekend show that despite his somewhat acrimonious split from Ferrari four years ago, he still looks back at those days with fondness.

Famously, he once also claimed that “Everybody is a Ferrari fan, even if they say they are not; they are Ferrari fans”. These words seem to be ringing true at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Imola) ahead of the seventh round of the 2024 season.

While Vettel’s Ferrari stint will always have a special place in the hearts of the Tifosi, this weekend, he will don McLaren colors to pay tribute to one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time.

Sebastian Vettel pays tribute to Ayrton Senna at Imola

2024 marks 30 years since Ayrton Senna tragically lost his life at the 1994 San Marino GP in Imola. He crashed at high speed in the Tamburello corner on lap seven, and it brought the entire F1 community to a standstill, changing the sport forever.

Vettel will be driving Senna’s 1993 McLaren MP4/8 at Imola to honor the Brazilian, who won three World Championships during his F1 career – all with the Woking-based outfit. The car Vettel will drive holds added significance, because it was Senna’s last McLaren car, with him moving to Williams the very next year.

Vettel has already driven the Ford-powered MP4/8, most notably at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. As it turns out, the former Red Bull driver owns one of the MP4/8s and will actually be driving his own car ahead of the Emilia Romagna GP in Imola this weekend.