mobile app bar

Ferrari Fans Go Ecstatic as Sebastian Vettel Utters ‘Forza Ferrari’ 4 Years After Unceremonious Exit

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Ferrari Fans Go Ecstatic as Sebastian Vettel Utters ‘Forza Ferrari’ 4 Years After Unceremonious Exit

Credits: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

Sebastian Vettel is back at an F1 track, ready to be strapped into an F1 car for the first time since retiring in 2022. He will drive Ayrton Senna’s MP4/8 around the Imola circuit this weekend. And, while interacting with the home Ferrari fans, he said something that made the Tifosi’s day.

A video of Vettel saying ‘Forza Ferrari’ became viral among fans on social media. The four-time World Champion said the same while signing autographs for fans, and it was a nod to his days of driving for the Maranello-based outfit.

It became a staple of Vettel’s F1 radio celebrations. ‘Forza Ferrari’ [Go Ferrari] and ‘Grazie Raggazi’ [Thank you guys] became phrases associated heavily with the German driver.

This video clip of the 36-year-old soon went viral on X with fans swarming to the post to leave their wholesome reactions.

Vettel’s words in Imola this weekend show that despite his somewhat acrimonious split from Ferrari four years ago, he still looks back at those days with fondness.

Famously, he once also claimed that “Everybody is a Ferrari fan, even if they say they are not; they are Ferrari fans”. These words seem to be ringing true at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Imola) ahead of the seventh round of the 2024 season.

While Vettel’s Ferrari stint will always have a special place in the hearts of the Tifosi, this weekend, he will don McLaren colors to pay tribute to one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time.

Sebastian Vettel pays tribute to Ayrton Senna at Imola

2024 marks 30 years since Ayrton Senna tragically lost his life at the 1994 San Marino GP in Imola. He crashed at high speed in the Tamburello corner on lap seven, and it brought the entire F1 community to a standstill, changing the sport forever.

Vettel will be driving Senna’s 1993 McLaren MP4/8 at Imola to honor the Brazilian, who won three World Championships during his F1 career – all with the Woking-based outfit. The car Vettel will drive holds added significance, because it was Senna’s last McLaren car, with him moving to Williams the very next year.

View on Website

Vettel has already driven the Ford-powered MP4/8, most notably at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. As it turns out, the former Red Bull driver owns one of the MP4/8s and will actually be driving his own car ahead of the Emilia Romagna GP in Imola this weekend.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these