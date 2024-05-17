WATCH: Nina Marie Daniele’s Hilarious Prank on Belal Muhammad Post UFC 304 Leon Edwards Fight Announcement

Belal Muhammad could not contain his excitement after being named the title contender to Leon Edwards’ welterweight championship. He went live on Instagram to tell his fans the news but was pranked by Nina Marie Daniele live on air, much to the amusement of fans.

And what’s better, the title contender was completely oblivious.

Belal Muhammad heard the news while nearing the end of a training session with the Dagestani fighters. He was in the gym with the likes of Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov, when the news was broken to him.

Following his training session, he went live on Instagram to talk to his fans. Nina Mari Daniele then pulled a quick prank by asking him a question on his live stream,

“Belal, are you going to the Sugondese fight card?

The confused UFC fighter was oblivious to the joke and asked the UFC content creator what the Sugondese fight card was. Nina’s response was as you might have expected.

“S*ck on deez n*ts, Belal”

Belal Muhammad was in the comments section of the post quickly realizing his mistake. And so he vowed never to fall for that prank again.

However, it was all in good faith, and ‘Remember The Name’ has bigger things to worry about than a harmless prank, with his upcoming fight against Leon Edwards. Belal is actually bringing in the cavalry to help him win the welterweight title against Edwards in Manchester.

His long-time friend, Khabib Nurmagomedov is turning up to help him train for the biggest fight of his MMA career. Islam Makhachev, who has already been training with Belal is also said to be there for his fight camp for UFC 304.

Belal Muhammad reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in the training camp

Belal Muhammad spoke about how the entire gym was buzzing with good energy after hearing the news. All the Dagestani fighters even told him that Khabib Nurmagomedov would arrive the next day.

‘Remember The Name’ sat down for an interview with Jason Anik, where he spoke about ‘The Eagle’s’ arrival,

“The level’s gonna be turned up tomorrow. I’m just waiting for it, all the guys are just like Khabib comes tomorrow you know it’s gonna be a lot harder.”

Although Khabib Nurmagomedov is not coming to help Belal Muhammad train specifically for the fight, not in an official capacity at least. He will be present for Islam Makhachev’s camp for the Dustin Poirier fight. That said, when you are that close to greatness, things start rubbing off on you and Belal will be hoping for the same.