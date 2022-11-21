Paying His Father $500,000 a Year, Shaquille O’Neal Once Revealed the Shocking Mind Games Behind Every ‘A** Whooping’ He Received As a Kid

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal looks on beforeg game two of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, Shaquille O’Neal’s stories are reaching legendary status. And no, we don’t mean his stories in general, though there is a conversation to be had there as well. But right now, we mean, the stories he has with his father, Phillip A. Harrison.

Over the past few years, the $400 million man has talked about how he was disciplined. How his game was kept from going in a completely different direction. And much, much more.

But, at one point, he shared the mother of all such stories. Perhaps the hidden meaning behind every instance, that we’ve all been missing.

Or as he put it, the ‘tactics’ behind every ‘whooping’ he ever received.

Shaquille O’Neal admitted the brilliance of his Father’s Ways of Disciplining Him

While it may no longer exist due to child protection laws in the US, there is a fine line between abusing one’s kid and disciplining them.

Now of course, when a parent tried to find that line, they do run the risk of child abuse. However, it appears that Harrison had it all down pat, as Shaq once explained.

Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

While it should never be someone’s first option to hit a child, in some cases it can have some positive effects, if done right.

And since Shaquille O’Neal’s father did it just right, he is the brilliant man every fan knows and loves today.

Shaquille O’Neal has become the perfect pension plan for Phillip A. Harrison

Shaquille O’Neal loves giving back. If there is anything that has become apparent about the man, it is definitely that.

So, with the man giving away so much to so many parties, the man did not hold back with his parents, as you’d expect.

The broad strokes are that the man convinced his father to stay with them, instead of at an army base, with $500,000 a year. And to his mom, the offer was $750,000 a year.

Of course, after hearing their enviable position, they were crying puddles of happy tears.

But there is much more to this story, which we highly recommend you take a look at, right here.

