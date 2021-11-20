“Pearl Jam really saved my life, man”: Dennis Rodman explains how listening to the famous rock band prevented him from committing suicide back in 1993

Bulls legend Dennis Rodman reveals how hearing “Pearl Jam” music prevented him from committing suicide back in 1993.

Dennis Rodman is easily one of the most underrated players of all time. Rodman is considered to be amongst the elite group of top-class defenders, who players feared going against. The Worm managed to sacrifice his body in every possession, night in and night out.

Being one of the best rebounders in NBA history, Dennis won several back-to-back rebounding titles, over some of the greatest centers of all time. Whether it was his 2 championships with the Bad Boy Pistons or the 3 titles with Michael Jordan and the Bulls, Rodman was the unspoken hero and a huge reason behind all the successes.

The Worm is easily one of the most peculiar figures we’ve ever seen. Rodman was widely known for his off-court antics. The man would indulge in all sorts of drugs, parties and was even a womanizer, and would go on to record 15 rebounds the next night.

There was even a time during his life when Rodman seriously thought of committing suicide, but it was a rock band that prevented him from doing so.

Dennis Rodman credits rock band – “Pearl Jam” for saving his life

Recently, the Bulls legend made an appearance on GQ Sports’ “10 Things Dennis Rodman Can’t Live Without”. Apart from mentioning cigars, piercings, T-shirts, exercise bands, sunglasses, and many other life essentials, Dennis peculiarly mentioned “Pearl Jam lyrics” too.

Rodman spoke about how the rock band’s music actually prevented him from committing suicide.

“This song here, ‘Black’, hmm, who don’t know that song ‘Black’ by this guy and this and this band Pearl Jam? Who don’t like this band on the planet earth? Maybe the devil, I don’t know. But he’s not on planet Earth, but he, ya know, always walks. Pearl Jam, God, I got hooked to these guys in 1991 and, uh, it was amazing. I had a bit of an issue in 1993. And oh, I want to commit that, oh that thing called suicide.

It’s so true. You hear these lyrics, when you hear these lyrics right here. It’s so true. And it’s so like [sings] Do do-do do do do doo, Wow. It’s more than chill box. It’s more like, damn, it’s like heavenly felt it’s, like it’s just, like you just flow on cloud 55 or 99 or 110. They saved my life, man. I tried to commit suicide. [clears throat] And for some reason, the voice of love came in my- my life at that particular moment that night, and it was Pearl Jam. And I thank Pearl Jam, for doing that for me, not the sole reason, but it was a main reason.”

