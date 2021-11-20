Basketball

“I remember we had 1 TV game a year”: Devin Booker remembers the Suns’ 2016-17 struggling days as 2021 NBA Finalists take 11th straight win

“I remember we had 1 TV game a year”: Devin Booker remembers the Suns’ 2016-17 struggling days as 2021 NBA Finalists take 11th straight win
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Little Jack Horner is still trying to pull out a plumb"– Damon Hill sides with Mercedes in battle of words between Red Bull and Mercedes over cheating allegations
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“I remember we had 1 TV game a year”: Devin Booker remembers the Suns’ 2016-17 struggling days as 2021 NBA Finalists take 11th straight win
“I remember we had 1 TV game a year”: Devin Booker remembers the Suns’ 2016-17 struggling days as 2021 NBA Finalists take 11th straight win

The Suns played the Mavs yesterday with ESPN nationally televising the game. Amid a sensational…