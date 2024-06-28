Pelicans Trade Rumors: Management Tackles Reports of Parting With Brandon Ingram By Expressing Excitement

Brandon Ingram was one of the biggest names to pop out in the recent trade rumors. As per several reports, the 26-year-old was expected to leave the New Orleans Pelicans in the final year of his contract. However, during a recent media interaction, the Pelicans’ vice president, David Griffin, shut down all the rumors by stating that Ingram isn’t going anywhere and he’s happy being a part of the New Orleans franchise.

Advertisement

When asked if he has recently discussed his future in New Orleans with Ingram and his team, Griffin said that both parties have resolved everything. He assured the reporters that their discussion was fruitful and that Ingram would stay with the team. He also unveiled that the 2020 NBA All-Star is excited about the program that the Pelicans are building and he’s looking forward to being a part of it. Griffin said,

“Brandon [Ingram] wants to stay here and he believes in what we are building…and at the same time there is a financial reality that we all deal with. We are excited about Brandon, and I know he’s excited about us.”

“Brandon (Ingram) wants to stay here and he believes in what we are building… and at the same time there is a financial reality that we all deal with. We are excited about Brandon and I know he’s excited about us.” — David Griffin pic.twitter.com/xzrtkDgVBB — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) June 27, 2024

The financial reality aspect of this whole situation that Griffin touched upon means that the 26-year-old is eligible for a massive contract extension which, as of now, looks like the Pelicans will be willing to offer.

Earlier, NBA insider Marc Stein reported about the possible trade situation brewing in New Orleans. As per his report, the Pelicans were hesitant to hand Ingram a $52 million-a-year deal. This escalated the tension between the two parties, and then the rumors started floating around.

Now, based on Griffin’s latest update, they have ironed out all the wrinkles and are prepared to keep their All-Star. However, they’ll still have to pay him a dear amount.

Brandon Ingram is up for a massive contract extension

The following season, Ingram will enter the last chapter of his current contract ( $158 million), which was for five years. Now, Ingram is eligible for a four-year $208 million extension. The reason why the trade rumors about him were so strong was because many believed the Pelicans might not be willing to spend over $200 million on one player.

As it turned out, they’re not only willing but are on track to offer it to him. But for his position in the team, Ingram has proved to be a crucial player for the Pelicans ever since he made his debut in 2019. The current team combination has worked well for them, so nothing major is required on that end.

However, the Pelicans do need to be cautious of the injuries that their players pick up in between the season. For example, if it wasn’t for the Zion Williamson injury last season, they would’ve had a longer season than the one they ended up with.