Pelicans Trade Rumors: Zion Williamson Likely to Lose 1x All-Star Teammate

The New Orleans Pelicans have bettered their wins total each season since Zion Williamson‘s sophomore season. Last year, they finished the regular season with 49 wins, the most they’ve managed since the 2008-09 campaign. The forward and the team would’ve hoped to continue their steady progress next season, but are reportedly set to be hit with a massive blow, as Brandon Ingram is expected to exit the franchise.

Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the team has decided to trade the forward to avoid letting him walk for nothing in a year. He had first reported about the Pelicans’ reluctance to hand Ingram a $52 million-a-year deal back in May, which became the root of the problem. And now, six weeks on, the probability of the forward’s exit from New Orleans has only grown. Stein wrote in his Substrack report,

“A prominent former All-Star considered more likely to be dealt this week with the draft and free agency converging: New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram… Anticipation that Ingram will soon be on the move has only swelled some six weeks later.”

The 26-year-old forward, who, like Williamson, joined the Pelicans in 2019, has been a vital player for the franchise. He had an impressive debut campaign and was handed a five-year, $158 million contract extension in 2020. He’ll enter the final year of his deal next season and is eligible to sign a four-year, $208 million extension, which the Pelicans have deemed too steep.

In his previous report, Stein reported that several franchises would be interested in landing Ingram. He claimed that the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, and Orlando Magic would be among the frontrunners to make a move for the former All-Star. It’s unclear where Ingram will play next season, but it likely won’t be for the Pelicans.

The forward’s exit without a suitable replacement would be a massive blow to the franchise. He has played a critical role in their steady progress since the 2020-21 season and has even been the team’s best player at times. His departure should concern Williamson.

The 2024-25 season will be Zion’s sixth in the NBA. In that time, New Orleans has improved its wins total each year but has made the playoffs only twice, falling in the first round each time. Williamson’s injury issues and the Pelicans’ inability to build a team that could compete for the title could prompt the 23-year-old to wonder if he too should exit the franchise.

He and his camp will closely monitor the front office’s decisions and push them to construct a roster capable of ascending to the next level. However, until then, it may be nail-biting time for Pelicans fans.