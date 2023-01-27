HomeSearch

“How Can Joel Embiid, an MVP Candidate, Not Be a Starter?!”: Skip Bayless Rages About Picking Jayson Tatum Over Sixers Star

Raahib Singh
|Published 27/01/2023

“How Can Joel Embiid, an MVP Candidate, Not Be a Starter?!”: Skip Bayless Rages About Picking Jayson Tatum Over Sixers Star

Oct 18, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) acknowledges the crowd as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks away during the fourth quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 All-Star Game starters have been decided. After over a month of voting, the NBA has finally announced what the All-Star starting rosters look like and who the captains would be. After a strong campaign for the third straight season, Joel Embiid has yet again been snubbed.

The All-Star starters from the East are:

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo(Captain)
  • Kevin Durant
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Kyrie Irving
  • Donovan Mitchell

The All-Star starters from the West are:

  • LeBron James(Captain)
  • Zion Williamson
  • Nikola Jokic
  • Stephen Curry
  • Luka Doncic

After being snubbed for the MVP twice in a row, the All-NBA first teams, and other honors, now Embiid has gotten an All-Star starting snub too. However, this time it wasn’t Nikola Jokic blocking him. Instead, it was Jayson Tatum.

A lot of people were disappointed about the same, including Skip Bayless.

Also Read: “Are You Not Entertained?!”: Shaquille O’Neal Channels Inner Gladiator After Taking Down Charles Barkley in ‘Peanut Butter Tic-Tac-Toe’

Skip Bayless called Joel Embiid MVP frontrunner, talks All-Star starter snub

Ever since the first ballot of the fan votes was shared, it was clear that the 3rd spot would be a dogfight between Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid. In the first return, Embiid had a brief lead. However, since the 2nd return, Tatum has held 3rd in the fan votes.

After the starters were announced, Skip Bayless was infuriated. He talked about Embiid leading the Sixers, one of the best teams in the West, and still getting snubbed.

According to the breakdown, it was the fan votes that doomed Embiid.

While he was selected at the third spot by the players and the media, their votes count for 25% each. The fan votes account for 50%, and they put Embiid at 4th, giving Tatum the edge.

Also Read: 7ft Giannis Antetokounmpo’s This Body Part is So Big, It Makes Basketballs Look Comically Miniscule

Does Embiid deserve the spot over Tatum?

Frankly, with the way the Celtics have been playing, it’s hard to see Tatum being snubbed. They’re holding the best record in the NBA, and Tatum is leading the charge. Not having Tatum in the starting lineup would have been a shame.

However, Joel Embiid is the reason the Sixers have risen in ranks as of late and climbed as high as the 2nd seed. He deserves a spot there too, but removing Giannis or KD would be impossible.

In the end, Embiid would get selected as a starter as KD is going to be out of the All-Star weekend due to his MCL injury.

Also Read: “I Sat Between Kobe Bryant and My Brother. They’re Both Gone”: Jonah Hill Posts Emotional Goodbye to Black Mamba and Late Brother

About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh