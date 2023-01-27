“How Can Joel Embiid, an MVP Candidate, Not Be a Starter?!”: Skip Bayless Rages About Picking Jayson Tatum Over Sixers Star

Oct 18, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) acknowledges the crowd as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks away during the fourth quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 All-Star Game starters have been decided. After over a month of voting, the NBA has finally announced what the All-Star starting rosters look like and who the captains would be. After a strong campaign for the third straight season, Joel Embiid has yet again been snubbed.

The All-Star starters from the East are:

Giannis Antetokounmpo(Captain)

Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum

Kyrie Irving

Donovan Mitchell

The All-Star starters from the West are:

LeBron James(Captain)

Zion Williamson

Nikola Jokic

Stephen Curry

Luka Doncic

After being snubbed for the MVP twice in a row, the All-NBA first teams, and other honors, now Embiid has gotten an All-Star starting snub too. However, this time it wasn’t Nikola Jokic blocking him. Instead, it was Jayson Tatum.

A lot of people were disappointed about the same, including Skip Bayless.

Also Read: “Are You Not Entertained?!”: Shaquille O’Neal Channels Inner Gladiator After Taking Down Charles Barkley in ‘Peanut Butter Tic-Tac-Toe’

Skip Bayless called Joel Embiid MVP frontrunner, talks All-Star starter snub

Ever since the first ballot of the fan votes was shared, it was clear that the 3rd spot would be a dogfight between Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid. In the first return, Embiid had a brief lead. However, since the 2nd return, Tatum has held 3rd in the fan votes.

After the starters were announced, Skip Bayless was infuriated. He talked about Embiid leading the Sixers, one of the best teams in the West, and still getting snubbed.

.@RealSkipBayless reacts to the NBA’s All-Star starters selection: “I got Joel Embiid as the MVP, so I don’t know how you keep him out of the Top 3.” pic.twitter.com/Bb3uscX9Xm — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 27, 2023

According to the breakdown, it was the fan votes that doomed Embiid.

Joel Embiid was 3rd (aka a starter) for both the player and media All Star votes. Fan vote doomed him. pic.twitter.com/o8GMiDIQj9 — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 27, 2023

While he was selected at the third spot by the players and the media, their votes count for 25% each. The fan votes account for 50%, and they put Embiid at 4th, giving Tatum the edge.

Also Read: 7ft Giannis Antetokounmpo’s This Body Part is So Big, It Makes Basketballs Look Comically Miniscule

Does Embiid deserve the spot over Tatum?

Frankly, with the way the Celtics have been playing, it’s hard to see Tatum being snubbed. They’re holding the best record in the NBA, and Tatum is leading the charge. Not having Tatum in the starting lineup would have been a shame.

However, Joel Embiid is the reason the Sixers have risen in ranks as of late and climbed as high as the 2nd seed. He deserves a spot there too, but removing Giannis or KD would be impossible.

In the end, Embiid would get selected as a starter as KD is going to be out of the All-Star weekend due to his MCL injury.

Also Read: “I Sat Between Kobe Bryant and My Brother. They’re Both Gone”: Jonah Hill Posts Emotional Goodbye to Black Mamba and Late Brother