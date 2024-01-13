“People Are Gonna Hate Me But Madison Square Garden”: De’Aaron Fox Claims The Knicks’ Arena Is The Worst Of All 30 Teams

Sacramento Kings star point guard De’Aaron Fox was just asked a few questions about the best and worst of the NBA. Fox answered a variety of questions but his response to Madison Square Garden being the worst arena has some fans lashing out on him on social media. And even though Fox knew what the outcome of his answers would be, he did not hesitate to speak his heart out.

De’Aaron Fox had some interesting answers to the best and worst ‘Cities NBA Edition’. His answer to the worst city was Boston as he went on to explain how the team was in Boston last year for Thanksgiving and it was not a pleasant experience at all.

Fox then went on to answer the best and worst arenas to play in. He credited the Golden 1 and Chase Center as some of the best to play in. When asked about the worst arena, Fox said, “People are going to hate me but Madison Square Garden.” He also went on to mention, “It just needs an upgrade.”

The only reason De’Aaron Fox chose MSG as the worst arena to play in is because of how old it was and is in dire need of an upgrade. It has been over a decade since Madison Square Garden last underwent renovation and it sure is a task to further develop it with City Officials having different opinions about the future of MSG.

The last edition of the Madison Square Garden was opened to the public way back on February 11, 1968. Over the years, MSG has been referred to as the ‘Mecca of Basketball’ and numerous stars have loved playing there. Be it the arena, the fans or even the atmosphere, former and current players love playing at MSG.

Fox’s comments referring to MSG certainly did not sit well with a few fans online. One fan on X tweeted, “I hope he has a bad time when he plays at msg.”

Whereas another fan said, “It’s not the “facilities” what makes MSG so special is the fans.“

Certainly, fans did not hold back in defending MSG on social media. It is hard to blame them considering it is their favorite team’s basketball arena that is being criticized. That said, perhaps the owners do need to start looking into improving the state of the arena.

NBA superstars contradicting De’Aaron Fox’s opinion

Madison Square Garden has a certain allure that many stars and superstars have often stated over multiple decades. Even Michael Jordan once said that his favorite place to play is Madison Square Garden.

When talking about MSG, Mike said, “Yeah, I love it… ’cause the history—everybody knows about basketball in New York City. And this is where you come see the best basketball played. That’s what Madison Square Garden’s always meant to me.”

Former NBA All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony’s decision to come to New York too was heavily influenced because Melo wanted to play at the ‘Big Apple.’ And not just MJ and Melo but LeBron James too once revealed how much he loved playing at Madison Square Garden, claiming it was one of his favorite arenas to play in.

Let’s hope Fox does not face too much heat online over his comments. Or even more so, any Knicks player coming across this video and schooling Fox the next time the Kings come to MSG to play the Knicks.