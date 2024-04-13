Bradley Beal ‘Coyly’ Credits De’Aaron Fox’s 2021 Shot for Game-Winning Steal vs Kings

On March 17, 2021, Sacramento Kings PG De’Aaron Fox hit a game-winner over then-Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal to seal a 121-119 win. Fast forward to April 12, 2024, Beal knew that history could repeat itself. He was ready for Fox to use his change-of-pace dribble moves and then hit a jumper right in his face while going left. With the score 108-107 in favor of his Phoenix Suns, Beal subsequently helped stall a potential game-winner by the Kings’ guard by anticipating his move in advance.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old shut down the access to the left side of the floor for the guard. Considering Beal’s incredible defensive work, Devin Booker used the chance to pick Fox’s pocket. These brilliant defensive moves enabled the Suns to have a chance at avoiding the Play-in tournament. When talking about the momentous play, Beal explained how he knew De’Aaron Fox would go left for the game-winning shot. Phoenix Suns beat reporter Duane Rankin captured his comments as Beal alluded to the 2021 game-winner by D-Fox.

“I actually guarded D-Fox a few years ago in D.C. and he hit a game-winner on me going left, like a mini pull-back. I’ve always had that in the back of my head, I got to get a stop,” Beal told reporters after the win against the Kings

Advertisement

He alluded to Fox’s ability to create “separation” while handling the ball. He was aware that his pull-back shot could be in action yet again. The Suns guard read his move ahead of the iso play and predicted Fox’s movements to help clinch the scene-shifting steal. “I know that he wants to go to his go-to, on the left and pull back to the spot. If I could just cut that off, I did and hopefully just stay in his base because he does a good job of getting separations,” added Beal.

This play has huge implications for the Suns’ playoff picture. They unlocked a great late-season push to improve their chances of rising to the first round of the playoffs. However, a lot still depends on other squads.

The Suns have a chance to avoid the play-in Minefield

The victory against the Kings ensured that the Phoenix Suns secured at least the seventh spot. The trio of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant has 48 wins and 33 losses. They have a tough season finale against the top-seed contender Minnesota Timberwolves next. However, the Los Angeles Lakers can “help” them out. The Lakers will play the Pelicans in their season finale. If they win, the Pels will finish with 49 wins. Now if the Suns win, they can reach their 49 wins, and considering their 2-1 head-to-head season series edge, the squad can qualify for the first round of the playoffs as a sixth seed.

Just a few days ago, the Suns suffered their first loss against the Pelicans, which didn’t do any favors to their sixth-seed hopes. If the Pelicans win their game against the Lakers, then all gates for the sixth spot are shut. Additionally, a loss against the Wolves discards the sixth seed chances altogether.