People Knew They Couldn’t Be LeBron James but They Still Idolized Him: Jeff Teague

Outside of his vicious dunks, LeBron James’ play style may not be as flashy as some of his peers or stars from the past. But nobody can question his effectiveness. The four-time MVP uses his physicality and athleticism better than anyone ever has and has added more new skills to his repertoire as the years have gone by. Jeff Teague believes the Lakers forward’s ability to retool, reinvent, and stay on top is why he’s the most revered player in the sport today.

On the Club 520 podcast, the retired guard and the crew discussed who’ll take over the mantle from James as the face of the league once the 39-year-old calls it a day on his career. During their conversation, Teague put forth his take on why the four-time NBA champion is as respected as he is. He said,

“People knew they couldn’t be Bron, but they idolized Bron. Like, can’t nobody be Bron.”

Teague believes being as genetically blessed as James and having one of the highest game IQs is a once-in-a-lifetime skill set. He feels it’s unique to the point of being unreplicable, thus, garners everyone’s admiration.

The retired guard also pointed out why fans love LeBron, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, and how it’s different from the affection people have for younger players.

Jeff Teague believes modern NBA superstars don’t inspire fans as players

Teague claimed the veteran trio made fans want to replicate their playstyles, while today’s stars don’t are unable to sway fans the same way. He said,

“Players like KD, Bron, and Steph changed the game to the point where like they had a run where people wanted to be them. I think [with] Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant, people want to be more like them off the court. Their swag and how they carry it… If you were tall, you wanted to be KD… If you were a guard, you want to shoot the ball from half-court like Steph Curry.”

The analyst believes that young stars’ skill set isn’t enough to be identified by description alone. He believes fans are more inclined to want to dress up and carry themselves like Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant, but not many are studying their game and learning from them, unlike James, Durant, and Curry.

Someone will take over the mantle of replacing them as the face of the league. However, they won’t be nearly as influential as players.