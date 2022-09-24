“Another trophy room sneaker after a meeting with a trophy wife”: Can Marcus Jordan stop desecrating things attached Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan?

Marcus Jordan is in the best position to tell untold stories about his father – is the new Air Jordan 7 the best way to do it?

The third Trophy Room sneaker is here-and it looks like this one was made by Marcus Jordan on NikeID when he was a kid. Combining a Carmine Air Jordan 6 with a Patta Air Jordan 7, Marcus and Trophy Room have made an Olympic Air Jordan 7 style sneaker.

MJ’s signature on the side, premium suede, and gold trimmings make for a premium-feeling sneaker. The shoes from Monte Carlo and 1992 also play an important part in the shoes, but just look at the shoes they are on. Do they look like Olympic 7s? They look like someone left their red delicates in along with the Olympic 7s.

Are those Larsa’s? We will never know. But knowing Marcus, it could very well be. Michael should have been given an idea of what was happening with the shoes. What did you think?

A beautiful shoe like Air Jordan 7, made into a clown shoe by his son. Jordan, let down by Jordan.

Marcus Jordan has been part of scandalous headline after headline – he does not want to stop with the Air Jordan 7

From backdooring thousands of pairs to dating his father’s teammate’s ex-wife, Marcus is doing everything in his power to be in the limelight. And the funny thing is, he’s winning. Whatever he’s doing, it seems to be working in his favor. Whether it is living off his father’s name or using his father’s mate as a doormat.

The Air Jordan 7 has no hype behind it, but it has a historical place in the success of Mike. The Jordan 6,7,9 trio are underrated, but Marcus seems hell-bent on making them the most hated. His father was a big game player. Marcus seems to be only interested in being a player.

The Jordan 1 and 5 were decent-they caught the hype train because they were 1 and 5. Not the 7. The 7 was never really a good shoe, to begin with, sales-wise. It was a historic shoe, but not the best-selling. Instead of letting Nike re-release historic shoes to gain traction, Marcus Jordan did the worst thing possible.

Not the Air Jordan 7 Marcus, there are some important stories attached to it. So, can you stop desecrating things that Scottie and Michael are attached to?

