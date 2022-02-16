“People will say what they want, they’ve said it for the last 6 months”: Ben Simmons opens his Nets career with a candid post-game presser, refuses to take shots at haters

Ben Simmons has let it all out in his introductory press conference as a newly unveiled Brooklyn Nets player.

The Ben Simmons trade saga, while not as happening as some others, is easily the most drama the NBA’s seen in quite a long time. At one point, it seemed fated that Simmons would sit the whole season out out of spite for Philly and its fans.

Ultimately, Daryl Morey was able to package his wantaway defensive ace for perhaps the best haul he could theoretically have gotten. James Harden is an MVP and a 3-time scoring champion, and perhaps the best player to pair with Joel Embiid.

It is clear that both the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers will be legitimate contenders during these playoffs. And it’s also clear that both teams now have the superstars and complementary pieces they wanted.

Ben Simmons lets it all out in his introductory presser as a Brooklyn Nets player

The 25-year-old Australian appeared in front of Nets beat writers for the first time yesterday. His arrival on the podium was treated with the appropriate pomp – he is an All-NBA level talent, after all.

Once Ben Simmons really started speaking about his experiences since the Sixers’ playoff loss, everyone in the press room was listening with rapt attention. The most striking statement that Ben made was about the state of his mind over the past 6 months:

“They should be happy I’m smiling, honestly. I’ve had some dark times over the last 6 months. I’m just happy to be in this situation with this team. People are going to say what they want. They’ve said it the last 6 months.”

Ben Simmons has every reason to look forward to the new season. KD and Kyrie theoretically fit with him like a glove, and he’s perhaps the most switchable defender in the NBA today.