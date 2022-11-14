‘Petty’ Michael Jordan Once Didn’t Let Pistons Star in His $300,000 Ferrari After Bulls Suffered a Loss in Chicago

Whether it was on the basketball court or on the streets of Chicago, Michael “Air” Jordan always wanted to look like he was flying. That is why he broke his deal with Chevrolet just so that he could ride Ferraris freely.

His Airness has a Mercedes McLaren which cost him in the north of $3M and a Bugatti Veyron which was something around $2M, both of which he bought post-retirement alongside numerous other cars.

Even before he retired and became a billionaire, Jordan had a wonderful fleet of cars, including some Ferraris in his garage.

He would obviously go to games and practices in them and sometimes let his friends drive it, but certainly not the ones who would beat him or his team.

Michael Jordan once said no to John Salley for a ride in his Mercedes

Detroit Pistons, for one, beat the Bulls a lot in the late 80s, and their big man John Salley had an added motivation to put on a show in Chicago whenever he got the chance because of his Draft snub.

In his recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, the former Pistons and Lakers big told how he would make it a point to thrash the Bulls and the Celtics whenever he faced them after coming into the league.

And beating Jordan and his team wouldn’t obviously sit well with the 6x NBA champ, would it? Not when you also want a ride in his Ferrari after the game. Probably a Maranello or 512TR. Listen to the whole story here,

Hilarious! But poor John! Not a reward you would expect after putting up a show against one of the best teams in the league.

How Jordan talks to Air in the mean streets of Chicago

With his wealth ever expanding since his retirement from the NBA, thanks to Nike, Jordan has used a considerable number of his $2.1 billion worth over the years.

Besides his Ferrari 512 Maranello ($333,000), and Ferrari 512TR ($285,000), he also has Ferrari Pista ($330,000), Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano ($310,000), along with some Porches and Aston Martins in his massive garage.

