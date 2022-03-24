Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Match Preview and TV Schedule

The reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns at the Ball Arena on Thursday night.

The Nuggets have been on a downswing since the All-star break and are in danger of falling into the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. Denver snapped a two-game losing streak in their win against the LA Clippers despite recent struggles.

They have continued to impress in the absence of key players, largely due to stellar performances from Nikola Jokic. The Serbian has facilitated the offense, while also taking up most of the scoring burden. Jokic is one of the front runners for the MVP award this season as well.

The Phoenix Suns suffered a major setback when Chris Paul went down with injury before the all-star break. The Suns have been excellent without their primary point guard and are guaranteed to clinch the top spot in the Western Conference.

With their latest win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Suns have extended their winning streak to six games. They boast of the best record in the NBA this season ranking in the top 10 both offensively and defensively.

Phoenix Suns at the Denver Nuggets: TV Preview

The Phoenix Suns will visit the Denver Nuggets for their final matchup of the regular season on Thursday night. The No.1 seed Suns look formidable but Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets have impressed despite the roster struggling with injuries.

With their season series tied at 1-1, the showdown on Thursday will be a tiebreaker. The Suns are on a six-game winning streak but the Nuggets have come off an impressive win against the Clippers.

Nikola Jokic has shouldered most of the burden with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. both missing the season with injuries. Jokic has been in phenomenal form this season once again, as he looks to lead the Nuggets away from the play-in tournament.

The Phoenix Suns will be tough to overcome as they have been the best team in the league by some distance this season. They are yet to clinch the playoff spot but are one win away from crossing the 60 wins mark.

The two teams will make for an enticing game but the Nuggets will have home advantage and will be slight favorites over the Phoenix Suns.