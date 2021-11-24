Basketball

“Pistol Pete Maravich could shoot from 35 feet out, but if I defend that he’ll get a layup”: Julius Erving describes his former teammate and NBA 75 Team member’s dominant offensive skillset

“Pistol Pete Maravich is the most skilled player I ever saw”: Julius Erving pays his respects to former teammate Pete Maravich
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"Michael Schumacher was my biggest rival": Fernando Alonso opens up about his battles with the 7-time World Champion
Next Article
"Comeback with Liquid closer to reality": Nitro is rumoured to switch back to CSGO from Valorant with Team Liquid.
NBA Latest Post
“Pistol Pete Maravich is the most skilled player I ever saw”: Julius Erving pays his respects to former teammate Pete Maravich
“Pistol Pete Maravich could shoot from 35 feet out, but if I defend that he’ll get a layup”: Julius Erving describes his former teammate and NBA 75 Team member’s dominant offensive skillset

Ex-NBA superstar Julius Erving recently gives his flowers to ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich, adding that he…