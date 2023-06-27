Having Baffled Michael Jordan With Exclusive Jordan 5s, PJ Tucker Had LeBron James In Splits Over His Mid-Game Sneaker Switches

PJ Tucker is perhaps the best player in the NBA when it comes to displaying the best kind of sneakers in the game. He is widely considered the “sneaker god” around the league. When it is difficult for other players to get their hands on the sneakers of their choice, ask Tucker. He probably has them in his collection already. At one point, he even got Michael Jordan and LeBron James bewildered with his unmatched collection.

The Milwaukee Bucks star revealed during his stint with the Houston Rockets that during a game he was wearing Shawn Marion Jordan 5 PEs. Reportedly, Jordan, who was sitting courtside, asked him in disbelief where he got those shoes from.

“I’m literally in the corner and like, I just hear somebody calling my name. In NBA games, that happens all the time. But that voice was distinctive; I knew who it was,” Tucker told Joe La Puma. “So as soon as I turned around and seen him, I couldn’t even respond.”

LeBron James Pokes Fun At PJ Tucker For Changing Sneakers During Basketball Games

During an episode of “The Shop” on Uninterrupted, LeBron finally addressed the elephant in the room. While the episode featured NBA stars like Draymond Green and PJ Tucker, James poked fun at PJ for switching shoes during the game. At one point, the King said that the former Houston Rockets star switched his shoes so much during the game that he might come with flops in the fourth quarter.

“How are you gonna deal with a guy who switches his sneakers every quarter….he got on flip flops in the fourth quarter,” remarked the Laker star.

For PJ Tucker Finding Shoes Of His Choice Is Not Difficult

There is a reason that the defensive star has a massive collection of shoes, even those that are not in circulation anymore. No matter what, he will find his shoes. However, he also said that it’s not the shoes but the sizes that are difficult to find.

When asked if any seller has tried to put more tax on shoes, knowing it was him buying the shoes, Tucker revealed that he does not directly get himself engaged. “They are gonna try to tax anyways, but I always try to go around it. I have other people…contact them on the back,” revealed the NBA champion. He tries to contact the seller through the other person in order to avoid over-taxation.