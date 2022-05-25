‘PJ Tucker has a $250,000 diamond encrusted Air Jordan 1’: When Giannis Antetokounmpo called Heat star’s extravagant sneaker a house on feet

PJ Tucker is known as the “Sneaker God” in the NBA circle – but he outdid himself when he got diamond-encrusted sneakers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a simple man – give him some Oreos and milk, and he’s happy for life. When he saw PJ Tucker pull up in an Air Jordan 1 encrusted in diamonds, he lost his mind. Families save up their whole lives to buy a 2 bedroom house in Idaho for their retirement, this man casually dropped that on a pair of sneakers.

Commissioned to be customized by the Shoe Surgeon himself, P.J. spared no expense when it came to this custom crocodile leather and diamond swoosh Nike sneaker. The colorway itself is muted – he chose a simple black and silver theme. But then he let the bling stand out that it made the paparazzi squint while taking pictures.

The diamonds come from none other than Jason of Beverly Hills, the people who made the Milwaukee Bucks championship rings. To think that his shoe cost more than the ring itself, is lunacy. People have killed for a pair that cost 250 dollars, one can only imagine what would happen if he wore these joints on the street!

P.J., hope your security detail is high class too, cos they need to be protecting you from thugs.

PJ Tucker has some incredible stories with sneakers – his addiction may one day stifle his cash flow, but he will never be bankrupt

To anyone normal, PJ Tucker would be considered a hoarder – nobody in any world needs 5000+ pairs of shoes. P.J. is so loaded with shoes, he rents out a whole house, just to store his sneakers. Not a locker, not a storage unit, but a full-blown house. That is insanity.

But if you consider the other side of the coin, this is an investment that is surely going to keep him afloat. These shoes have their crazy values, but being attached to P.J. gives them that extra provenance. Sure they may be lesser buyers to wear, but anything owned by the sneaker god himself, now that is priceless.

People and players invest in businesses – so does Tucker. But he also has an extra level of safety, should he ever go bankrupt. He is not going to play for much longer, and cannot draw an NBA salary to keep funding this obsession. He may be the mad scientist amongst them all – but hopefully, he never has to sell the collection to survive – that would be a damn shame.

