“Did Ja Morant spend $2000 on fake Kobe Preludes, just to drop 47 points in them?”: Even the Grizzlies star may not have been spared by the infamous Stockx scandal Nike has unearthed

Ja Morant is a signed Nike athlete – even he has been accused of wearing fake shoes on the court.

Despite being a multi-millionaire at the tender age of 21, Ja Morant has been accused of wearing fake sneakers. In recent years, the sneaker culture and reselling took a turn for the worse, converting a market of commodities into something worse than Wall Street.

Kids who grew up in this era only know how people pay exorbitant amounts for things that they want, and in this case, they are sneakers. It becomes a statement piece if you pulled up wearing the freshest kicks, and the price for that is just a couple of thousand dollars. Ja may have fallen into that trap, despite being an athlete who could get it straight from the source.

He wore a pair of Kobe Preludes, a pair that sells on the secondary market for anywhere between 1500-2000 dollars. It was all hunky-dory because he even dropped 47 points in that very game. But eagle-eyed sneakerheads could not contain their excitement when they spotted some irregularities with previous pairs on the court.

Also Read: “Ja Morant became an All-Star thanks to a tractor tire and a bag of chips!”: How Grizzlies’ star rose to success with unexpected luck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KN_Sneaker (@kn_sneaker_)

Ja Morant may be one of the league’s budding sneakerheads – P.J. Tucker is safe though because he has his “connections”

Straight of the bat, the shape of the shoe was off, and the textures used in places were completely off from older pairs worn during games. Now that could be attributed to Nike’s poor QA, but the twist in the tale comes in right there. The sports manufacturer accused the leading secondary seller Stockx of passing fake shoes through their QA process.

It has been an open debate right from the get-go, and with fakes getting better with each passing day, it could be very well true that Ja Morant got himself a fake. Now, normally this would call for ridicule if he did not drop that astonishing figure in that game.

Fans are now torn on whether or not a shoe matters. They all seem to have gotten over this materialistic phase. If an athlete like Morant could pull off such an amazing performance in fakes, imagine how much publicity fake or unauthorized shoes will now get. The market is about to crash, and this one performance may be the cause of it all.

Also Read: “Who the hell is this David Beckham?”: When Shaquille O’Neal was baffled after coming #2 on the top-paid athlete’s list behind former United and Madrid star