“Play All Summer for Free!”: DeMar DeRozan Reveals Motivation Behind Being Available for Games

DeMar DeRozan has been one of the most consistent performers in the NBA in the regular season at an age where availability has become such a crucial issue for marquee players. In fact, DeRozan is one of the few athletes in the league to play at least 74 games in each of the last three seasons. As the guard was welcomed by the Sacramento Kings at their home court at Golden 1 Center, DeRozan revealed to Kings reporter Matt George what motivates him to be game-ready throughout every stretch of the season.

The 34-year-old expressed that his love for hooping keeps him going through the motions. Getting a hefty salary for playing basketball on the NBA hardwood is a good enough reason for DeRozan to play every single game. The former Chicago Bulls star understands that hooping professionally is a privilege and therefore, doesn’t take it for granted.

DeRozan also takes pride in being on the floor at all times. So when he misses a game, it doesn’t sit well with him. He told George during the interview at Golden 1 Center,

“One, I take it personal being available. I think the best thing you can do is be available. Two, I just overly take care of myself the best way I can, because I wanna play, I love playing basketball.”

“I play all summer for free, why not make sure you play every single day when its time to go to work. Just my love, my passion, my joy for the game, I really take it personal if I miss a game,” the newly recruited Kings star said.

These sentiments sum up DeRozan’s dedication to his job. The ignition to be always available comes from his pure admiration for the game. This is one of the reasons why the vet can be a terrific mentor to the young Kings athletes.

DeMar DeRozan can mentor budding Kings athletes

Later in the interview, DeRozan talked about mentoring inexperienced Kings players, like the 23-year-old Keegan Murray. He emphasized the role of teaching young players to enable their growth in a way that they surpass him.

The guard recalled that during his younger days, he received such support which helped him to spread his wings. Thus, he also wants to pass on the knowledge to those in the nascent stages of their NBA career.

“I want them to be much better than me, I want them not to make the same mistakes I made. I want them to understand the preparation, understand what it means to be a true professional.”

Therefore, the Kings didn’t just bring DeRozan to bolster their offensive profile, they also know what he brings to the table in terms of character. He knows how to get through young athletes which is a huge boon for their long-term growth. As for DeRozan, he’d love to help the Kings make a deep playoff run during the upcoming season.