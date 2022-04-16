“Play in was a FABULOUS idea!”: Wizards’ star Kyle Kuzma LOVES the play in tournament, despite failing to qualify for it himself during this season

Wizards star Kyle Kuzma releases his unfiltered thoughts on the play in tournament after watching today’s games in the tournament

The 2022 play in tournament is in the books. And boy, was it an awesome one!

The Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets showed out spectacularly from the Eastern Conference, while the Timberwolves and Pelicans tugged with our heartstrings, before finally grabbing the victory. Also, shoutout, to the Clippers, Cavaliers, and the Spurs for keeping things as interesting as they were.

In case you thought we forgot the Hornets, here is our answer. No. No, we did not.

It’s hard to believe that the idea of the play in tournament only got implemented starting last season, because frankly, it feels like it should’ve been here forever. And it seems that we aren’t the only ones who think that way.

Much like so many others from the NBA community, a certain Washington Wizards star spoke out on the idea of the play in tournament. And let’s just say it’s hard to disagree with his opinion.

Kyle Kuzma absolutely loves the idea of the play in tournament and how it has been implemented in the NBA

The Washington Wizards were unable to make the play in tournament this season, but it hasn’t stopped them from admiring the games from afar. And, as we said, it seems that one Kyle Kuzma has some rather agreeable thoughts on the matter. Take a look.

Play in was a Fabulous idea — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 16, 2022

We won’t lie, we can’t help but agree with the Wizards star here. At the end of the day, this tournament has gone a long way in making even regular-season games far more interesting than they have ever been. And almost every game played within the tournament itself has been full of excitement as well.

Quite simply, the play in tournament was an absolute home run. And anyone who disagrees with that fact, we frankly can’t see a single reason why, unless you’re an NBA player.

