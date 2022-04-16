“Trae Young is the villain we need!”: Hawks star MOCKS Cavaliers crowd, bids them goodbye after securing win and the 8th seed

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young savagely roasts Cleveland Cavaliers fans after explosive play-in game win

Trae Young and the Hawks are making the playoffs yet again!

Even without Jarrett Allen, the Cavaliers are hardly a difficult team to beat. The likes of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland are a frightening duo, after all. And yet, Young made them look like a bunch of amateurs at multiple points of the game.

By the final buzzer, the man had a very impressive 38 points and 9 assists on 52%, 36%, and 89% shooting splits. Fair to say, he took this game over completely. But it isn’t numbers we’re here to talk to you about.

No, we’re here to talk about one little stunt that Trae Young pulled shortly after the Hawks’ victory was confirmed. And it just confirms that his villain persona is back like it never left!

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Why Ja Morant over Trae Young?”: Atlanta Hawks beat writers grumble over each others’ All-NBA ballots ahead of 2022 NBA play-in game

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young menacingly waves the Cleveland Cavaliers crowd goodbye after clinching the 8th seed

We’d say Trae Young’s little feud with the Knicks last season is well documented by now, isn’t it?

After it happened, most fans thought that it would just be with New York, But nope!

As you will see in the tweet below, just about anybody can get the smoke.

Cleveland stood up to give their team a standing ovation sendoff after a great season and Trae waved them goodbye. the villain we need. pic.twitter.com/OL8CL2DPDV — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 16, 2022

Heck, Young even tweeted this out shortly after securing the win.

Yikes.

Evidently, they don’t call him Ice Trae for nothing.

Also Read: “Trae Young to Michael Jordan ” Get Your Stingless Hornets Outa Here”!!”: Twitter reacts as the Charlotte franchise are knocked out of the play-in once more