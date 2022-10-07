Amid Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video Leak, the Story Where Michael Jordan Punched Steve Kerr Resurfaces

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole’s spat has brought Michael Jordan infamously punching Steve Kerr back to the surface.

Michael Jordan is usually seen as this champion figure who led the Chicago Bulls through one of their greatest runs. But behind the scenes, there was a lot more to the champion than it shows.

Michael was quite literally a tyrant ruler. He expected his teammates to put in as much effort as he did. Not their best, but Michael’s.

For players who weren’t as gifted or as focused as MJ, this meant one of two things. Either you were cursed constantly until you turned satisfactory or you faced Jordan’s wrath.

In 1995, Michael Jordan got into a tussle with Steve Kerr over something similar. The two clashed and Jordan punched the much smaller guard. This sounds an awful lot like the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green fiasco.

What made Michael Jordan punch Steve Kerr

While in practice, Steve Kerr and MJ were on opposite teams. Jordan was obviously dominating the game and trash talking his teammates on the opposite side.

Kerr wasn’t too impressed with that and he was getting angrier by the second. After a blatant foul by Michael, Kerr responded with a punch to Jordan’s chest.

But Jordan was no stranger to a fist-fight and landed his own punch right on Steve’s eye. In the show The Last Dance, Michael narrated the incident.

Jordan: “He hauls off and hits me in the chest, and I just haul off and hit him right in the f—–g eye and Phil just throws me out of practice.”

The immediate consequence of this was Phil Jackson chucking out Jordan from the practice. But in the longer run, Steve Kerr believed the fight brought Michael Jordan and him closer together. He claimed that MJ was in his own way testing the current GSW coach. And Kerr passed with flying colors.

Draymond Green attacked Jordan Poole

In an almost identical repeat of the incident, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are currently embroiled in the consequences of their fight.

The two were first reported to have been involved in a fight. Draymond has already apologized for his actions. However, the new leaked video of the fight shows that the fight was more serious than previously believed.

TMZ has obtained and released the video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at practice 👀 (🎥: @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/4dBqN6LJyB — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 7, 2022

In the clip, Dray can be seen approaching Poole. The two then go on to share some words post which Jordan Poole shoves Green. Dray immediately responds with a punch aimed right at Poole’s face.

The 6’4″ guard immediately falls to the ground but Draymond is already on him as he is falling. Other players then come up and separate the two.

The fight doesn’t look very solvable. Only time will tell if it will bring Poole and Dray close as it did Kerr and Jordan. But one thing is for sure, there is trouble brewing in San Francisco and Draymond Green is yet again at the center of it.

