“Michael Jordan was punching his teammates but he was scoring 30”: NBA fans bring up MJ punching Steve Kerr while slandering Draymond Green

Draymond Green got off to a bad start for this NBA season after leaked footage showed him punching teammate Jordan Poole, Michael Jordan style.

The Warriors teammates got into a heated altercation on Wednesday during practice which included Draymond throwing a massive punch at Jordan Poole.

This is a SHOT from Draymond Green#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pc6dUkBGIC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 7, 2022

No disciplinary action has been taken yet as GM Bob Myers confirmed, and the star forward has apologized to Poole. However, there’s a lot of slander going around.

Additionally, the Warriors are also trying to figure out how the video of the punch was leaked as it constitutes a major security breach for the team.

NBA fans make the comparison to Michael Jordan punching Steve Kerr

In light of all the memes and reactions to Draymond punching Poole, many people have made the comparison to Michael Jordan punching Steve Kerr.

If you watched ‘The Last Dance’ you’ll know that Jordan was hard on everyone, opponents or teammates. He didn’t care who it was, but if he had a point to prove, he’d do it.

Once during practice, Michael Jordan punched Steve Kerr, and when he reflected on it, he realized that it was a very stupid move, and he even called himself an idiot for doing that.

Steve Kerr said the experience helped their relationship grow. The two talked it out as grown men, and they came to a better understanding of each other after the fight.

Now, fans are comparing the two situations while simultaneously putting Green down.

Yeah Jordan was punching teammates but he was scoring 30 — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) October 7, 2022

Draymond Green has fought with teammates before

While this is the first time Draymond has physically got into a situation with a teammate, he’s had moments before when things between him and a teammate got heated.

During Kevin Durant’s last year with the Warriors, things were tense because of KD’s free agency situation. KD wouldn’t commit to coming back, and that cast a dark cloud over the whole season.

During one game, Draymond mismanaged a late-game situation, and Durant was visibly frustrated, and the pair started yelling at each other on-court.

FULL FIGHT BETWEEN KEVIN DURANT AND DRAYMOND GREEN…. pic.twitter.com/ovn6rZx2cp — sarcasm at its fynezt (@Thrifter4) November 14, 2018

The situation resolved itself, but as many people within the team suspected, KD did leave Golden State after the season. Green and Durant are well past the situation as well, even having talked about publicly.

