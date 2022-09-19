$6 million Ben Simmons has racked up fines greater than his net worth in his NBA career

Ben Simmons is an extremely polarising figure among basketball circles.

The prospect touted to be the next LeBron James has been a subject of media attention for quite some time now. From his “rookie of the year” controversy to his fall-out with the Sixers and subsequent trade to the Nets, Simmons has had quite the career so far.

The Australian star is a bonafide all-star caliber player when fit. Ben Simmons is also one of the few players who can successfully navigate from 1-5 defensively. However, narratives haven’t been kind to Ben.

Simmons’ lack of a jump shot and his playoff failings have made him a meme figure in the NBA. All this despite being a three-time all-star and two-time all-defensive selection by the age of 25.

Simmons was often subject to much ridicule by his own fan base in Philadelphia. The Sixers were Joel Embiid ‘s team despite Simmons’ showings. Ben saw his errors being magnified while the plaudits were reserved.

Rebellion ensued. Simmons refused to suit up for the Philadelphia Sixers. Ths Sixers in turn held Simmons ransom and fined him heavily for not suiting up.

How much fines did Simmons accrue over the season?

After Simmons refused to kit up citing mental health among other reasons, the Sixers decided to fine the guard by the game. Each missed game cost Ben Simmons $360,000.

The dispute stretched long and Ben continued to sit games out. A trade was forced closer to the deadline which saw Harden and Simmons swap cities in the East.

The cumulative fines accrued by Simmons up to his trade is a truly mind-boggling figure. Simmons had paid the Philadelphia 76ers fines to the tune of $19 million.

Ben Simmons currently leads the NBA in most money forfeited from fines and suspensions😭 pic.twitter.com/Wl91m8xOPG — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) September 17, 2022

Ben Simmons ultimately ended up paying more than what he has left as savings owing to legal action. That is an incredible amount of money to be gambled on!

A career resurgence to turn the tide on his fortune on and off the court is what Simmons would be hoping for. Is there a resurgence in store at Brooklyn?

