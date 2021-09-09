“PJ Washington is dating an IG model again?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Hornets star enters a relationship with Alisah Chanel just weeks after the Brittany Renner fiasco

NBA fans troll Hornets star PJ Washington after he dates yet another IG model right after his fiasco with Brittany Renner

At this point, PJ Washington may need a life coach.

As many know by now, the Hornets star recently went through an ugly fiasco with his former girlfriend, and the mother of his child, Brittany Renner.

Simply put, due to the character of Renner, and all the old footage floating about her online, many speculate she only used PJ to get child support out of him. And while that is a very serious allegation, so far, all the proof suggests it is a valid one.

To have to go through all this was undoubtedly pretty traumatic for Washington, and many in the NBA community extended their sympathy towards the player. But, it seems he just isn’t the type to learn from his mistakes.

Let’s get into it.

PJ Washington reportedly enters a relationship with Alisah Chanel

For those that may not know, Alisah Chanel is another Instagram model in the social media sphere.

Now, to be fair to the alleged couple, her profession isn’t exactly something that has to define her character and motives. At the end of the day, all people are different with different personalities. And not all Instagram models are evil enough to lie to someone for multiple years, have an athlete’s child, just to secure the bag in the end.

He’s going back to back? PJ Washington is going viral after reportedly dating another IG model after Brittany Renner pic.twitter.com/Yx7B9NE8DQ — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 6, 2021

Still for the guy to get into a relationship with someone similar to Brittany Renner, so soon after their fiasco… let’s just say NBA Twitter didn’t exactly take it very nicely.

These IG models when they see PJ Washington pic.twitter.com/2fgAOJnRjF — TMC🏁 (@WhyNotbrodie_) September 7, 2021

Yes, there are red flags here. Hell, they are more crimson than red at this point. But, for the 23-year-old’s sake, we hope this relationship pans out for him.

