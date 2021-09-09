Basketball

“PJ Washington is dating an IG model again?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Hornets star enters a relationship with Alisah Chanel just weeks after the Brittany Renner fiasco

"PJ Washington is dating an IG model again?!": NBA Twitter reacts as the Hornets star enters a relationship with Alisah Chanel just weeks after the Brittany Renner fiasco
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Sourav Ganguly biopic actor: Who will play the role of Sourav Ganguly in his biopic?
Next Article
“Bill Russell played against firefighters and lifeguards”: Chris Bosh takes shots at the Celtics legend’s era while discrediting a few of his championships
Latest Posts