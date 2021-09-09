“Draymond Green is the smartest player I’ve ever seen!”: Stephen Curry heaps some massive praise onto his Warriors teammate ahead of the upcoming season

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry names the smartest basketball player he has ever seen play the game

Stephen Curry for MVP next season, anyone?

The Chef had some doubters at the start of last season. Scratch that, he had almost the entire NBA community doubting him last season. And those doubts only grew as the Warriors jumped out to a shaky start. Then Curry dropped 62 against Damian Lillard and the Blazers. And from there, he played at a level arguably better than his unanimous MVP season.

With a person Steph’s quality and game sense, it would be acceptable for him to put himself just about anybody in the NBA right now. However, it seems the man’s humility doesn’t allow it.

But the Warriors star isn’t averse to giving a title to a teammate. And recently, he bequeathed the designation of smartest player in the NBA to one of his closest friends and colleagues.

Let’s get into it.

Stephen Curry names Draymond Green as the smartest NBA player he has ever seen

Let’s be honest, this isn’t much of a surprise.

Both of them have been teammates for a long time, and have won a lot together. Add to that the fact that Draymond Green does indeed have an incredibly high IQ for the game, and the decision becomes obvious.

Still, was there a specific reason Curry gave this massive title for his teammate? Take a look at the tweet below.

Draymond’s basketball IQ is off the charts.#NBAAssistWeek pic.twitter.com/Dc76ECGWl9 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 8, 2021

Looking back, Draymond Green could actually be the smartest player that Stephen Curry has had the pleasure of teaming up with. However, will that allow them to go far in the postseason next season? Or will the player’s smarts come up short when it matters the most?

Only time will tell.

