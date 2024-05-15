“Plays SO BIG for That NY Crowd”: Jalen Brunson’s 44-Point Game 5 Performance Leads to BOLD Skip Bayless Claim

May 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) runs up court after a basket against the Indiana Pacers during the first half during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The momentum of the New York Knicks’ playoff series against the Indiana Pacers continues to swing like a pendulum. After the former’s consecutive losses tied the series, a Jalen Brunson-inspired Knicks win in Game 5 has once again given them the advantage. The 27-year-old’s display in the recent clash even exhilarated Skip Bayless, prompting him to make a bold declaration.

Advertisement

Brunson overcame his short-lasting slump in form to lead the Knicks to a 121-91 home triumph in Game 5. The 2024 All-Star registered 44 points in 43 minutes while shooting 18-35 from the floor. On top of this, the Knicks guard recorded 7 assists and 4 rebounds on the night, showcasing his prowess as the roster’s talisman.

This marked Brunson’s 5th 40+ point game in this postseason, cementing his place in the NBA’s history books. As per StatMuse, only 7 players have achieved this feat on more occasions in a single playoff run, throughout the entire history of the league.

Needless to say, his ongoing consistency has astonished fans and analysts alike, with Bayless notably being one of the top names on this list. Consequently, the 72-year-old applauded the rigorous nature of Brunson on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Jalen Brunson did not at all look tired tonight”.

Following this, he shed light on the aura and capability of Brunson as an outcome decider. Initially, the analyst indirectly backed the Pacers to make yet another comeback into the series in Game 6. However, he seemed certain of the Knicks winning Game 7 at home, mentioning, “No way the Pacers are going to beat that little man in that building in a Game 7. He plays SO BIG for that NY crowd”.

As a result, Bayless outlined how the series’ fate has already been sealed in favor of the Knicks. So, without an ounce of hesitation, he repeated, “I’ll say it again: Knicks in 7”.

Bayless’ words justified the hype around Brunson in the ongoing playoff run. Despite averaging a whopping 40.8 minutes per game in his 11 appearances, his form for the Knicks has rarely faltered. Consequently, he has been hailed as the savior of the franchise time and again in the postseason, already earning the trust of the fanbase.

The supporters clearly perceive Brunson as their basketball messiah, who could end the team’s half-a-century-long quest for a championship. Up until now, he undoubtedly has surpassed all the expectations around him. But, can he carry the team, along with these hopes and dreams all the way to the NBA Finals?

As cruel as it may sound, only time will tell.