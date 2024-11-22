Stephen Curry Injury Report (Nov 22nd): Is Warriors Star Playing Tonight Against Pelicans?

The 2024-25 season has seen Stephen Curry miss three of the Warriors’ 14 games so far. With lower body issues pestering the Baby-Faced Assassin, Dubs fans are hoping that their two-time MVP can maintain a clean bill of health for the remainder of the year.

However, before Golden State’s last two matchups, against the Clippers and the Hawks, Curry’s name was on the injury report due to left knee bursitis.

Steph would suit up for both games though, playing an average of 31 minutes while dropping 24.5 points. In the dominant win against Atlanta on Thursday, Curry scored 23 points on 70% shooting from the field. Therefore, the injury does not seem to be hindering his production too much.

Bursitis is a form of inflammation that affects the joints in the body. It can occur in the hips, elbows and knees, causing swelling and discomfort around the affected area. Knee bursitis is often attributed to intense jumping, making it a rather common ailment among NBA athletes.

Curry suffered from bursitis last season too, except it was in his right knee at the time. He missed one game as a result. Given the 6’2″ guard’s history of leg injuries, the Warriors are erring on the side of caution by listing Curry as probable for tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, this might be the perfect opportunity for Steve Kerr to rest his franchise superstar. The new-look Warriors previously won all three games without Curry this season, including 2 wins against the Pelicans. Unless Steph is itching to make his debut against NOLA, it would be a wise move to rest the four-time champion.

Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray and Jose Alvarado are all listed as out for the Friday night matchup in New Orleans. Furthermore, CJ McCollum is listed as doubtful with Brandon Ingram, Yves Missi and Jordan Hawkins all being questionable for tonight’s game.

With an injury-laden roster, coach Kerr could defer to Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield to hold it down against the Pelicans. It’s worth noting that the Warriors are facing back-to-back games this weekend as they fly out to San Antonio on Saturday.

If Curry’s knee bursitis continues to be a concern, this two-game stretch is the ideal scenario for him to sit out. The next time his Warriors face a team that has a winning record is on Wednesday, when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder will be in San Francisco.