“You Cut the Real Mama Out”: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Supporting Zaya Wade Has Jaguar Wright Heated

Having rubbed shoulders with industry giants, Jaguar Wright claims to know the ‘attention economy’ that dominates the entertainment business today. Based on her knowledge of what goes on in Hollywood circles, she has been “exposing” the entertainment business, and the lives of certain celebrities. Appearing on the “RealLyfe Street Starz” podcast recently, the singer-songwriter called out former NBA star Dwayne Wade and his Hollywood actor wife, Gabrielle Union, for their parenting decisions regarding Zaya Wade, Dwyane’s daughter from his previous marriage.

During the interview, Wright claimed that Union and her husband are trying to financially benefit from promoting pro-trans rhetoric through their kid, Zaya. Questioning the couple’s stance regarding the upbringing of their transgender child, Zaya, Wright said, “You sh*t on the real mom [Siohvaughn Funches-Wade], who wants her children to have a fair chance of making their own decisions, while you and your ‘I want to be a bi**h’ husband convince your child that they need to get the whole trans thing going on, so that they can get a Disney contract.”

“And we all know what Disney does to children. Imagine what they do to trans-kids. That’s where you want to send your child, but you cut the real mama out!” she added.

Wright seemed to echo Wade’s ex-wife and Zaya’s biological mother, Funches-Wade’s claim that, D-Wade and Union are using Zaya as tool to get ahead in the progressive world of Showbusiness. However, many have also construed such rhetoric to be fueled by anti-LGBTQ beliefs.

The entire fiasco began when Wade divorced his long-time wife, Siohvaughn Funches. The separation was a messy affair, as there were a lot of mud-slinging from both sides, with Wade finally getting custody of his children, Zaya and Zaire. Since then, Wade has had two more kids, with his youngest child, Kaavia James, resulting from his relationship with his wife, Gabrielle Union.

Funches-Wade still thinks her children have been wronged

Even after being embroiled in an almost decade-long legal battle with her ex-husband, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade isn’t backing down when it comes to the welfare of her children. Back in 2022, she raised her voice against Wade’s decision to allow their then 12-year-old daughter to change her name and her gender. The decision didn’t sit well with Zaya’s biological mother, as Funches reportedly filed a suit against Wade for the same, wanting Zaya to make the decision only when she reaches the appropriate age.

Additionally, in the suit, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade claimed that her ex-husband was “positioned to profit” from the change and that he “may be pressuring” their child to go along with the plan. While there is no evidence for the same, Zaya reportedly feels “very supported“ by Wade and Union, as she detailed her struggles with coming out as transgender during her sit down with Dazed magazine in 2022. The 15-year-old model is all set to make her mark in the fashion industry, as she has already graced the cover of Dazed Magazine, even making an appearance at last year’s Paris Fashion Week.