“Professor Klay is in the Building”: NBA Twitter Goes Frenzy Over Warriors Guard’s Latest Avatar Ahead of Game Against Clippers

Coming off an offensive clinic in Golden State’s first road win against the Rockets, Klay Thompson silenced all those doubting his prime was over. It’s been a roller coaster ride for the four-time champion, who hasn’t been able to get off the rust, post his back-to-back grave injuries.

Making his return last season mid-term, Klay had missed 941 days of NBA action. Nonetheless, the 6ft 6″ guard scripted the ideal return, with the Warriors winning their fourth title the same year. While the five-time All-Star had his noteworthy moments, there was a visible decline in his numbers.

However, Klay’s dipping numbers were overlooked, given his two and half season absence. With Dub Nation going into festivity mode come off-season, one expected the Warriors guard to return to his prime version. Unfortunately, this took longer than expected.

Also read: 6ft 3″ Stephen Curry Reveals Going ‘Autopilot’ Describing his Iconic Play Against 2015 Clippers

Klay would silence all his critics and naysayers at the perfect time, erupting for 41-points in the GSW’s first win on the road this season, going 10-for-13 from beyond the arc. Hoping for the shooting gods to continue to shine on him, the 32-year-old made his two-wheeled entry for the game against the Clippers at the Chase Center.

NBA Twitter reacts to Klay Thompson’s bicycle entry.

Klay Thompson arrives on a bicycle for the Warriors/Clippers game 🚲💨pic.twitter.com/LwYpWDaxu1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 24, 2022

Klay Thompson coming into work on a bicycle 🚲pic.twitter.com/V6YyTRgX3L — Klay Nation (@KlayNationCP) November 19, 2022

Sweater, khakis, book = Professor Klay ? — FourGenCali (@FourGenCali) November 19, 2022

PROFESSOR KLAY IS IN THE BUILDING — Meloismybabbydaddy (@Melobabbydaddy) November 24, 2022

Klay Thompson showing up to the arena like it’s a Disney Channel movie — 🍔 (@Burger_MFFL) November 24, 2022

Klay Thompson looks to go big as the Warriors host Clippers.

Banking on the success of his performance against the Rockets, Klay hopes to extend the run as Dub Nation host Ty Lue and his crew, looking to improve his season averages of 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists as well as his shooting efficiency of 37.7%.

KLAY THOMPSON. 41 PTS

14/23 FG

10/13 3PM

4 REB

3 AST

2 STL Warriors get their first road win of the season in Houston. pic.twitter.com/f0oObJXcKb — Overtime (@overtime) November 21, 2022

With the superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George out, the Warriors seem favorites. Fans at Chase Center wish to see the Splash Brother erupt yet against from the 3-point line in what could be a close battle between the California teams.

Also read: Klay Thompson Burned $20 Million of His $37 Million Salary in the ‘Crypto Bubble’, Joining Shaquille O’Neal in the FTX Debacle