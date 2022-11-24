6ft 3″ Stephen Curry Reveals Going ‘Autopilot’ Describing Iconic Play Against 2015 Clippers 

The baby face behind revolutionizing the game of basketball, Stephen Curry, is a once-in-a-lifetime attraction. The Warriors guard is a walking highlight reel, given his ability to pull up from the parking lot, having inspired a host of the current generation who believed the NBA was a big man’s league.

The reigning Finals MVP seems to have entered his second prime if his recent numbers are anything to go by. Coming up big whenever it mattered the most, The Chef has shown ultimate resilience and perseverance amid his team’s struggle to win games.

Current members of the 50/40/90 club just one month into the season 😲 Stephen Curry:

52.9% FG – 44.7 3PT% – 90.3% FT Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:

53.4% FG – 40.9 3PT% – 90.7% FT Austin Reaves:

51.1% FG – 40.9 3PT% – 90.2% FT pic.twitter.com/CM35gn8xme — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 21, 2022

Currently averaging 32.3 PPG, 7.1 APG, and 6.7 RPG, the four-time champion has been shooting the lights out. In his 14th season, Curry has a bank of highlight plays involving a mix of a mindboggling range of shots, breaking opponent’s ankles, and dishing out a variety of great-looking dimes.

During a recent appearance on The Old Man and The Three Podcast with JJ Redick, Curry recalled one of his most iconic plays involving the Clippers, having him dance through 3 defenders, following it up by drilling a 3-pointer, leaving everyone stunned, specifically veteran coach and ESPN broadcaster Jeff Van Gundy.

Stephen Curry breaks down his iconic play against the Clippers in 2015.

A magician with the ball, Curry has an arsenal of moves, making him a walking threat on the court. Having collected almost every accolade in the NBA book, the Warriors superstar has etched his name among the greatest with an untouchable legacy.

Thus if one had to sum up the four-time champion’s career in a highlight reel, it is impossible to ignore his iconic dribbling display against the Clippers in 2015, something he would provide insight on during a recent conversation with JJ Redick.

“It didn’t make any sense, there was so much traffic and Bogut swings it, I think Draymond swung it to me, and Bogut set this like weird screen, and I just-you just go in autopilot,” said Curry.

Maybe my favorite Steph play and my least favorite Steph play (because it’s against the Clips) all in one… https://t.co/dZsL4CUYFH — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) November 23, 2022

The all-time 3-point leader hilariously recalled Coach Steve Kerr being livid at the play, adding how teammate Klay Thompson was open on the right wing. Host Redick and Curry would even address Jeff Van Gundy describing the play as the greatest he’d ever seen in his life.

Stephen Curry: One of the most influential leaders of all time.

There is no doubt that Curry will go down as one of the greats. The 6ft 3″ guard changed the game with his never before seen shooting, winning multiple times at all the grandest stages.

The baby-faced assassin instilled a belief among generations who thought the game of hoops was only for those physically gifted. A great ambassador for the game, Steph obeys the ideal image of a role model with the utmost ease.

