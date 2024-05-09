“Prolly Got a Bunch of Kids”: 1x NBA Champ Sides With Kendrick Lamar’s Controversial Diss on Drake

Rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s back-and-forth beef quickly escalated from calling each other out to making vile accusations. After the Canadian superstar accused the Compton native of being physically abusive towards his fiancee Whitney Alford on his track ‘Family Matters,’ the latter fired back with ‘Meet the Grahams’ and claimed the former was an absentee father to a daughter he was hiding from the world.

Drake laughed off the accusation on social media, but retired NBA star Jeff Teague believes Kendrick’s allegation. On the latest episode of Club 520 Podcast, the crew discussed the beef, and when co-host Bishop B Henn said the ‘Humble’ hitmaker was ‘lame’ for claiming the Canadian rapper was hiding a child without providing any proof, Teague responded that he was probably telling the truth.

He said, “I feel like [Drake] got a daughter. He probably got a bunch of kids.”

It’s easy for some, including Teague, to believe Kendrick’s accusation because there’s precedent. In 2018, rapper Pusha T dropped a diss track targeting Drake, titled ‘The Story of Adidon,’ and exposed that he had a son named Adonis with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. The Canadian star was forced to admit the truth and has since been active in his son’s life. Drake has so far denied Kendrick’s accusation about having a daughter, but not everyone believes him.

Drake and Kendrick’s beef at standstill after former’s fiery response

After dropping ‘Meet the Grahams,’ Kendrick did not wait for Drake to conjure a response and released ‘Not Like Us,’ where he accused the Canadian rapper of p*dophilia. The 37-year-old responded to the Compton native’s double diss with ‘The Heart Part 6,’ where he addressed the accusations.

He claimed that he planted fake information about having a daughter and being an absentee father expecting the rapper to run with it and use it in his diss tracks. He also claimed brushed off the p*dophilia allegations with the line, “Only f**king with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns, I’d never look twice at no teenager.”

Whitney refers to Kendrick’s fiancee, Whitney Alford, while Millie Bobby Brown was a reference to the ‘Stranger Things’ actress, who has been friends with the rapper since she shot to fame as a teenager.

After dropping a combined five diss tracks in three days, the beef has gone radio silent for the last three days. It’s technically Kendrick’s turn to respond to Drake, and the world is eagerly awaiting his next move.