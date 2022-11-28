“Propelled us to this Great Victory!”: $70 Million Star Klay Thompson Impresses HIMSELF With ‘Great Vocabulary’

Nov 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) gestures after making a three point basket against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

After a rather concerning start to the 2022-23 season, the Golden State Warriors have finally found their rhythm. With only their 2nd win on the road, Stephen Curry and co. improved their record to a >.500 11-10 following a 137-114 win over the Wolves.

Grabbing their 3rd straight win, it was yet another great performance by Steph. The 2-time MVP played 32:37 minutes and managed to record 25-point, 11-rebound, and 8-assist near triple-double.

Curry’s Splash Brother also had a pretty terrific outing. Currently playing some efficient basketball, Klay Thompson recorded 21 points with a box plus-minus of a game-high +31 while shooting 61.5% from the field and 62.5% from beyond the arc.

Also Read: Fans Are Beside Themselves as Stephen Curry Gets No Call From Officials, Despite Potential Flagrant Foul

“Man, I just used some great words”: Klay Thompson impressed himself postgame

During the postgame interview, Thompson spoke about the Warriors’ performance. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard termed “not fouling” and “ball movement” as the two reasons behind their victory. Klay stated:

“We’re so great in transition, and that flow really benefits us, I think, the most,” Thompson said postgame. He added, “So the not fouling and the ball movement were really the two components that propelled us to this victory, I think.”

Immediately after the sharpshooter finished his answer, he couldn’t help but be proud of the vocabulary he just used. He further said:

“Man, I just used some great words.”

“Man, I just used some great words.” Klay impressed himself in his postgame press conference 😂 pic.twitter.com/10IGZuJofs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 27, 2022

Thompson finally catches fire

After a pretty horrific start to the season, Klay has finally found his groove.

Over the past 5 games, the $70 million worth star has been averaging 24 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting the ball at an incredible 53/56/80 split.

Klay Thompson since Mikal Bridges did this: 24.0 PPG

3.0 RPG

1.2 SPG

5.6 3PG

53 FG%

56 3P%

80 FT% 5-0 Record pic.twitter.com/xWkdATvfTj — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) November 27, 2022

During this 5 game span, Thompson has knocked down more three-pointers than the in-form Chef Curry.

Most threes in the last 5 games: 24 — Klay Thompson

21 — Steph Curry Klay is shooting 60 3P% in that span. pic.twitter.com/X1QesSHO2a — SplashBrosMuse (@SplashBrosMuse) November 27, 2022

With Thompson beating the ‘washed’ allegations, the Warriors can finally rise up the standings now that they’re merely 3 games behind the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.

Also Read: Will Hardy Reveals How the Warriors MVP Leaves Coaches in Awe