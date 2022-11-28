HomeSearch

“Propelled us to this Great Victory!”: $70 Million Star Klay Thompson Impresses HIMSELF With ‘Great Vocabulary’

Advait Jajodia
|Published Nov 28, 2022

"Propelled s to this Great Victory!": $70 Million Star Klay Thompson Impresses HIMSELF With 'Great Vocabulary'

Nov 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) gestures after making a three point basket against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

After a rather concerning start to the 2022-23 season, the Golden State Warriors have finally found their rhythm. With only their 2nd win on the road, Stephen Curry and co. improved their record to a >.500 11-10 following a 137-114 win over the Wolves.

Grabbing their 3rd straight win, it was yet another great performance by Steph. The 2-time MVP played 32:37 minutes and managed to record 25-point, 11-rebound, and 8-assist near triple-double.

Curry’s Splash Brother also had a pretty terrific outing. Currently playing some efficient basketball, Klay Thompson recorded 21 points with a box plus-minus of a game-high +31 while shooting 61.5% from the field and 62.5% from beyond the arc.

Also Read: Fans Are Beside Themselves as Stephen Curry Gets No Call From Officials, Despite Potential Flagrant Foul

“Man, I just used some great words”: Klay Thompson impressed himself postgame

During the postgame interview, Thompson spoke about the Warriors’ performance. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard termed “not fouling” and “ball movement” as the two reasons behind their victory. Klay stated:

“We’re so great in transition, and that flow really benefits us, I think, the most,” Thompson said postgame. He added, “So the not fouling and the ball movement were really the two components that propelled us to this victory, I think.”

Immediately after the sharpshooter finished his answer, he couldn’t help but be proud of the vocabulary he just used. He further said:

“Man, I just used some great words.”

Thompson finally catches fire

After a pretty horrific start to the season, Klay has finally found his groove.

Over the past 5 games, the $70 million worth star has been averaging 24 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting the ball at an incredible 53/56/80 split.

During this 5 game span, Thompson has knocked down more three-pointers than the in-form Chef Curry.

With Thompson beating the ‘washed’ allegations, the Warriors can finally rise up the standings now that they’re merely 3 games behind the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.

Also Read: Will Hardy Reveals How the Warriors MVP Leaves Coaches in Awe

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national-level basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 20 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 11 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Read more from Advait Jajodia