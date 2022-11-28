“I’m K*lling EVERYONE For This, Including Me!”: Fans Are Beside Themselves as Stephen Curry Gets No Call From Officials, Despite Potential Flagrant Foul

Nov 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball during shoot around before a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

After starting off the season in perhaps the worst way imaginable, Stephen Curry and the Warriors are finally starting to get back on track.

After their most recent win, the Dubs’ record is now 11-10, good for 9th in the West. This has come off the team winning their last 3 in a row, which in turn has happened due to a whole myriad of factors.

But of course, the biggest is unquestionably Stephen Curry.

Even when the Warriors around him had lost themselves, the superstar kept his production high. And now that the team around him has finally come out to play, it might be time to pack it for the rest of the NBA.

But what would happen if Stephen Curry were to get injured?

It’s a question just about everyone in the Golden State camp has had to ask themselves after the officials’ continuous ignoring of the punishment this man goes through.

And against the Wolves, it finally went to absolutely ridiculous levels.

Stephen Curry gets launched to the side while shooting a three-pointer, but the officials couldn’t care less

Stephen Curry not getting calls from the officials has weirdly been a theme that has plagued him for just about his entire career.

Sure, he does get a few calls when he drives into the paint area. However, defenders have been known to consistently get under his feet while he is shooting jumpers, and still, there is no call.

In case you may not be aware, the rule book says that is a flagrant foul. And yet, Stephen Curry can’t even get a regular foul, and some free throws.

But while it has always been bad, against the Timberwolves it went to absolutely egregious levels. Just take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Now, of course, Curry is also selling the contact a bit here. However, there is a lot of contact between the player and the shooter.

So, why in the world wasn’t this given by the officials?

Fans are infuriated at the officials’ blatant disregard for Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest players of all time, with a massive fanbase. So, when he is fouled this way, fans are always going to just about riot on social media.

And well, that is exactly what they did.

thats a flagrant 3 if someone does that to ja — Curry MVP SZN (@CurryMVPSZN3) November 27, 2022

Reigning FMVP cant get the most obvious call of the season lmfao — goken (@scooplayup) November 27, 2022

Clearly a foul the refs know it too but bias continues vs. champs — Dank Ferrik (@ig87) November 27, 2022

Refs hate Steph lol don’t understand how Adam don’t talk to them about this shit every year — Mal (@MalFlockNation) November 27, 2022

We’d like to say that we hope officials will finally open their eyes to Stephen Curry’s reality.

But frankly, we doubt it happens.

