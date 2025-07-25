“Pulled Up on Me”: Jeff Teague Reveals Wild Encounter With LeBron James Fan After Viral Steroid Accusation

May 20, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague (0) during the second quarter of game one of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Sometimes, things you say can get taken completely out of context. Jeff Teague is certainly living with the consequences of that. The 2021 NBA Champion recently alleged that LeBron James was taking steroids during his days on the Miami Heat.

Advertisement

“Miami Heat Bron, he was on steroids, bro,” he stated on his Club 520 podcast. “They started testing for HGH, and he had to sit out. He said his back was hurting and he sat out 3 weeks, then came back skinny.”

The thing was, Teague was joking. But unfortunately, his tone was not conveyed, especially if people read the story through a publication that aggregated his words. Apparently, some people did not like what Teague had to say, and one even approached him about it at a gas station.

Teague shared this story on the latest edition of 520 Club, and even suggested that the random person who came up to him almost unleashed his wrath, one that would have put this rando in the ground.

“Whoever the dude that pulled up on me at the gas station, that was almost your last day,” he stated with complete confidence. He then revealed the exact exchange, which had the stranger hurling wild insults at him, so wild that he was uncertain they were even for him.

Jeff Teague says a LeBron fan pulled up on him at a gas station and called him a b**** and a h** ( @club520podcast ) pic.twitter.com/C4fdUvwZKc — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 24, 2025

“The fool called me a ‘B,’ and a ‘ho.’ I got my back to pumping the gas, and I turn back around I’m like, ‘There’s no way he’s talking to me,'” he recalled. “He looked back, he like, ‘Yeah, you a snitch. You a ho, you a snitch!’ I’m like, ‘Huh? I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ ‘Bron didn’t do that!’ I’m like, ‘Go on man.'”

Teague and his cohosts were laughing at his recollection, especially because of how silly it was. He then reiterated LeBron was, of course, not on steroids, and that he was complimenting The King for being so dominant during that Miami era.

“Ain’t nobody say nothing wrong about Bron bro. Just said he was that dominant bro. And we don’t say nothing bad, bro,” added Teague.

Two things should come from this. One, there are crazed fans out there who will react violently to even something that is a joke. Teague clearly played it off like it wasn’t a big deal, but it’s a little scary knowing that someone actually confronted him about this at all.

The second, the James Heat run, was indeed dominant. But would Teague make this same joke about Cavaliers James or even Lakers James? The 40-year-old icon has been nothing short of miraculous in all of his 23 seasons in the league, so to make this joke just about his Miami run is kind of silly to begin with.

And that’s also the point. Sometimes people just say things without merit. To pop the boys or get a laugh. There are certainly enough LeBron James haters out there. Now we know there are some unhinged LBJ defenders.