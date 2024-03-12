“Whatchu Upset About, It’s 2 Consenting Adults!”: Shannon Sharpe Livid at Jalen Green and Draya Michele’s Pregnancy Announcement Receiving Backlash

Last week, Draya Michele announced on Instagram that she’s expecting a baby girl with Houston Rockets star Jalen Green. Soon after, social media was abuzz with criticism of the 39-year-old model for having a child with the 22-year-old NBA star. However, NBA commentator Shannon Shape is having none of it.

On the latest episode of the Nightcap podcast, Sharpe discussed the matter with his co-host, retired NFL wide receiver Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson. The 55-year-old ESPN host called out Michele’s detractors, saying,

“People are upset. Whatchu upset about? This is two consenting adults!”

However, Johnson pressed ‘Unc’ with the logic that he would probably be upset if the roles were reversed. He also pointed out that Michele has a son the same age as the 22-yaer-old Green. However, Sharpe disagreed.

“No, he grown…Ocho, when we are talking about [dating] young girls, they be calling me creepy. You already know it. Well, I’m still gonna be creepy… First thing they’re gonna say, ‘Shannon, what if that was your daughter and she got pregnant by [a much older guy].’ My daughter grown… Both of them. They make their decisions.”

Johnson agreed with Sharpe that Michele and Green are two consenting adults capable of thinking and making decisions for themselves. He added that he was happy for the couple despite the criticism on social media. While the age gap between Michele and Green is unusual, it’s not detrimental to either. As long as they are good parents, the opinions of strangers on the internet should be irrelevant to the couple.

Draya Michele responds to criticism about pregnancy

After receiving rampant criticism for having a child with 22-year-old Jalen Green, Draya Michele shut off comments on her Instagram account. She ignored the backlash at first, but responded with an Instagram story, that read,

“Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension. Also, it’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly – let that be enough.”

Michele and Green were first spotted together in the summer of 2023 and had reportedly started dating before that. In September 2023, the mother of one admitted in an interview with the Shade Room that she wanted to have one more child, but gave a bizarre answer when asked about her future with her current boyfriend, supposedly Jalen Green. She said,

“At this point in my life, the relationship is amazing to have, right? But that’s not what I am basing having a kid on. Because I’m very non-traditional. I feel you can co-parent without being in a relationship. Maybe just two people say, ‘Hey. You want a kid, I want a kid. Let’s just have a kid.’ And let’s just see.”

Michele’s admission should’ve rang alarm bells, but Green was comfortable enough to have a child with the model. The future of their relationship is anyone’s guess, but they seem to be on the same page for now.