Is Trae Young Playing Tonight Against Kings? Availability Update on Hawks Star Ahead of Matchup Against De’Aaron Fox and Crew

Jan 4, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes a layup in front of Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks were playing some great basketball, going on a three-game winning streak before losing their last game at home. Following their latest loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Hawks will travel to California for their two-game road trip, which starts tonight against the Sacramento Kings. Ahead of the tough matchup against De’Aaron Fox and Co., Atlanta fans will hope Trae Young is available on the floor.

Young suffered a hard fall after colliding with Isaac Okoro in the fourth quarter of the Hawks’ 20th January clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Atlanta star took a charge against Okoro and got hit in the face hard as the Cavs player tried to Eurostep his way past Young. The Hawks guard was taken out of the game during the 8:43 mark of the final quarter.

The organization soon announced in an official update that Young has been diagnosed with a concussion. As per latest reports, the 25-year-old has been ruled ‘out’ of tonight’s contest against the Kings. While the medical staff didn’t reveal a set return timetable for the 2-time All-Star, they mentioned that he has been placed in concussion protocol. The Hawks’ statement read:

After an evaluation by the team’s athletic training and medical staff, Young has been diagnosed with a concussion. Per the league’s Concussion Policy, Young will begin the NBA-mandated Return-to-Participation process.

Unfortunately, Young is out indefinitely. Even though the Atlanta side has a 2-1 record without him playing for them, they will find it difficult to get past a 23-18 Kings side, led by De’Aaron Fox, at Golden 1 Center, without their centerpiece.

Trae Young has had an All-Star-caliber season

In the first half of the season, the Atlanta Hawks have failed to live up to their expectations. The Georgia side is sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference with a subpar 18-24 record. However, Trae Young’s outstanding performance has been one of the very few positive takeaways for Quin Snyder’s team.

Playing in his 6th professional campaign, Ice Trae is averaging 26.9 points, 10.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Finishing 2nd among the Eastern Conference guards in the final All-Star voting returns, it is certain that the 6ft 1” sharpshooter will make the 3rd All-Star appearance of his career.

With Young out, Dejounte Murray will be taking on a lot of the team’s offensive load. However, considering the Kings’ form and the fact that they remain injury-free, De’Aaron Fox and co. will enter the matchup as the favorites to emerge victorious.

A loss will have a detrimental impact on the Atlanta side. They could potentially tumble down a spot in the standings with an 18-25 record.